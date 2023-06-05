Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos Recipe: Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos from Fox Recipe Box

JACK Cleveland Casino Takes Taco Tuesday to New Heights with All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

If you’re a fan of tacos, JACK Cleveland Casino has a treat for you. The casino is taking Taco Tuesday to new heights with an all-you-can-eat Tuesday buffet that features a rotating specialty taco station. The buffet costs just $10 and is definitely worth checking out.

Executive chef Derek Ivancic visited the Fox Recipe Box recently to share his recipe for Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel. This recipe is one of the specialty tacos offered at the Taco Tuesday buffet. If you can’t make it to the casino, you can still enjoy these delicious tacos at home.

The recipe starts with a chicken marinade that includes Frank’s Red Hot (or hot sauce of your choice), cayenne, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, kosher salt, and black pepper. Mix all the ingredients well and let the chicken marinate for at least four hours, overnight for best results.

For the garlic cucumbers, combine minced garlic, kosher salt, rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, red pepper flakes, and sliced cucumber. Let it sit for at least two hours or overnight for best results.

The Nashville sauce is made by melting unsalted butter on the stove over medium heat. Add honey, cayenne pepper, brown sugar, kosher salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and smoked paprika. Mix well.

Cook the chicken thighs on the grill, stovetop, or in the oven until they reach an internal temperature of 165˚F, let rest for five minutes. Warm your flour tortillas of choice on the grill or stovetop and set aside.

Chop the chicken, add it to the tortillas with the garlic cucumbers and your toppings of choice. The chef recommends coleslaw to cut the heat of the chicken. Drizzle some Nashville sauce on top and enjoy.

This recipe is perfect for a quick and easy weeknight dinner or for a fun Taco Tuesday party with friends and family. With the rotating specialty taco station at JACK Cleveland Casino’s buffet, you can enjoy a variety of delicious tacos every Tuesday. So grab your friends and head over to the casino for a fun night of all-you-can-eat tacos.

News Source : Kristi Capel

Source Link :Fox Recipe Box: Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos/