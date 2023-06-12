Nashville Man Benjamin Cowherd Identified as Motorcyclist Fatally Injured: Obituary

Benjamin Cowherd, Nashville Man Identified as Motorcyclist Killed

Benjamin Cowherd, a 34-year-old man from Nashville, was tragically killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday evening. According to officials, Cowherd was driving his motorcycle southbound on I-65 when he lost control and crashed into the median.

Cowherd was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Cowherd was a beloved member of the Nashville community. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He worked as a software engineer at a local tech company and was passionate about technology and innovation.

Cowherd is survived by his parents, two sisters, and his girlfriend.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has not released any information regarding funeral arrangements. Friends and colleagues have expressed their shock and sadness at Cowherd’s sudden passing, and many have shared memories and condolences on social media.

Cowherd’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of motorcycle safety and the need for drivers to remain vigilant on the roads. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cowherd’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Benjamin Cowherd Nashville motorcyclist Obituary of Benjamin Cowherd Fatal motorcycle accident in Nashville Benjamin Cowherd death announcement