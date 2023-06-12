Nashville Man, Benjamin Cowherd, Identified as Motorcyclist Who Died – Obituary

Obituary: Benjamin Cowherd

Nashville resident Benjamin Cowherd, 34, was tragically killed on Friday evening in a motorcycle accident.

Cowherd was riding his motorcycle on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Cowherd was born and raised in Nashville and was a beloved member of the community. He was known for his friendly personality and his love of motorcycles. Cowherd was an avid rider and spent much of his free time on his motorcycle, exploring the open roads of Tennessee.

Cowherd is survived by his parents, his sister, and his girlfriend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for Cowherd will be held at the Nashville Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 15th at 2:00 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Nashville Motorcycle Riders Association in Cowherd’s memory.

