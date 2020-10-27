Nashville – Shawn Scruggs Death – Dead :  Shawn Scruggs  Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

I am putting together this fundraiser for Shawn Scruggs ‘s family, to help with their bills and funeral costs. He has 2 young sons. If anyone would like to co-admin, I would really appreciate the help. It would be awesome if we could do a benefit show to raise money, but with covid, I’m not sure we’d be able to, unless we maybe did a live stream situation. If anyone has any ideas or wants to help, hit me up. I will also need help allocating funds to the families once they are collected. I’ve known Shawn for 8 years but never met his family, so any help or information is greatly appreciated. I know those who were closest to him are grieving, so rather than place the burden on them to coordinate something like this, I’m just taking it into my own hands until someone else volunteers to help out. Nashville musicians are a family, and we are heartbroken at the loss one of our own. Thanks in advance to anyone who contributes; all my love goes out to Shawn’s family.