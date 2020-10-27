Nashville – Shawn Scruggs Death – Dead : Shawn Scruggs Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Downtown Nashville lost one of its own last night. All day I’ve seen posts, pictures and stories about how
We’ve saved a seat at our bar tonight in honor of our friend Shawn Scruggs, who passed away last night as a result of a tragic accident. Shawn helped us launch our music program at Nudie’s and was a valued part of our team. Rest In Peace.
We've saved a seat at our bar tonight in honor of our friend Shawn Scruggs, who passed away last night as a result of a tragic accident. Shawn helped us launch our music program at Nudie's and was a valued part of our team. Rest In Peace.

— Nudie's Honky Tonk (@Nudieshonkytonk) October 27, 2020
— Nudie’s Honky Tonk (@Nudieshonkytonk) October 27, 2020
I am putting together this fundraiser for Shawn Scruggs ‘s family, to help with their bills and funeral costs. He has 2 young sons. If anyone would like to co-admin, I would really appreciate the help. It would be awesome if we could do a benefit show to raise money, but with covid, I’m not sure we’d be able to, unless we maybe did a live stream situation. If anyone has any ideas or wants to help, hit me up. I will also need help allocating funds to the families once they are collected. I’ve known Shawn for 8 years but never met his family, so any help or information is greatly appreciated. I know those who were closest to him are grieving, so rather than place the burden on them to coordinate something like this, I’m just taking it into my own hands until someone else volunteers to help out. Nashville musicians are a family, and we are heartbroken at the loss one of our own. Thanks in advance to anyone who contributes; all my love goes out to Shawn’s family.
Prayers up to my friend @shawnscruggs – he lost his life tragically in Nashville last night in a car crash. So sad. We played some shows together and he always made me laugh. Louisville native. He will he missed. Prayers to his kids and family

— J.D. Shelburne (@JDSHELBURNE) October 26, 2020
— J.D. Shelburne (@JDSHELBURNE) October 26, 2020
