“Nassau Village shooting” today : Man killed in shooting incident in Nassau Village – Witnessed by Eye News

Fatal Shooting in Nassau Village Reported by Eye Witness News today 2023.

A man has died following a shooting in the Nassau Village community in the Bahamas. Police were alerted to gunshots being discharged in the area and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle driven by a female. The victim later died in hospital. Police are investigating and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Read Full story : Nassau Village shooting leaves man dead – Eye Witness News /

News Source : Eye Witness News

Nassau Village shooting Eye Witness News Man dead in shooting Crime in Nassau Village Local news coverage