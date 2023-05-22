“Nassau Village shooting” today : Man killed in shooting incident in Nassau Village – Witnessed by Eye News

Posted on May 22, 2023

A man has died following a shooting in the Nassau Village community in the Bahamas. Police were alerted to gunshots being discharged in the area and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle driven by a female. The victim later died in hospital. Police are investigating and urging anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : Eye Witness News

