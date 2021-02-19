Natale Bozzo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : : Natale Bozzo, who owned San Remo Bakery and Café in south Etobicoke’s Mimico area, has died .

Natale Bozzo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

My condolences go out to Rob, Nick, Ed, & the entire family of Natale Bozzo, a true local champion who followed his passions. A family-owned business, the @SanRemoBakeryTO has been a staple in Etobicoke for many years. God bless the Bozzo family. https://t.co/G9ZYcCpy1P

