Natale Bozzo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : : Natale Bozzo, who owned San Remo Bakery and Café in south Etobicoke’s Mimico area, has died .

By | February 19, 2021
0 Comment

Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.

Natale Bozzo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

SAD NEWS: Natale Bozzo, who owned San Remo Bakery and Café in south Etobicoke’s Mimico area, has died.

“He was larger…

Posted by torontodotcom on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Doug Ford @fordnation My condolences go out to Rob, Nick, Ed, & the entire family of Natale Bozzo, a true local champion who followed his passions. A family-owned business, the @SanRemoBakeryTO has been a staple in Etobicoke for many years. God bless the Bozzo family.

 

Tributes 

