Natale Bozzo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : : Natale Bozzo, who owned San Remo Bakery and Café in south Etobicoke’s Mimico area, has died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
SAD NEWS: Natale Bozzo, who owned San Remo Bakery and Café in south Etobicoke’s Mimico area, has died.
Posted by torontodotcom on Thursday, February 18, 2021
— Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 19, 2021
