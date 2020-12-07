Natalie Desselle-Reid Death -Dead – Obituary : Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has Died .

Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

With a heavy heart, we report the passing of actress #NatalieDesselleReid. Best known for her role as Mickey alongside Halle Berry in the film 'B.A.P.S.', Desselle-Reid was truly a Black icon in our culture. We send our condolences to her family 🙏🏾https://t.co/WIHpAWDhaG — theGrio.com (@theGrio) December 7, 2020

theGrio.com @theGrio With a heavy heart, we report the passing of actress #NatalieDesselleReid. Best known for her role as Mickey alongside Halle Berry in the film ‘B.A.P.S.’, Desselle-Reid was truly a Black icon in our culture. We send our condolences to her family

Tributes

Actress Natalie Desselle Reid has passed away this morning at the age of 53. She starred in many movies and TV shows including BAPS, Eve, and Roger & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. We send our deepest condolences to her family and friends. 💕 pic.twitter.com/1BNtdcOIyA — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) December 7, 2020

Holly Robinson wrorw

Just absolutely decimated by this news…

Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.

She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband.

Broken heartFolded handsCrying face