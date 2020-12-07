Natalie Desselle-Reid Death -Dead – Obituary : Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

theGrio.com @theGrio With a heavy heart, we report the passing of actress #NatalieDesselleReid. Best known for her role as Mickey alongside Halle Berry in the film ‘B.A.P.S.’, Desselle-Reid was truly a Black icon in our culture. We send our condolences to her family

Holly Robinson wrorw

Just absolutely decimated by this news…
Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.
She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband.
