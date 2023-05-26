Natalie Portman net worth: Natalie Portman’s Net Worth Speaks Volumes, Despite Mixed Reviews From Critics

Natalie Portman’s Net Worth: The Highs and Lows of Her Career

Introduction

Natalie Portman is a well-known actress who has been nominated for various awards and won an Oscar for her role in Black Swan. Despite her success, some critics argue that many of her projects could have been better, regardless of how much she was paid. This article explores Natalie Portman’s career, net worth, and the criticisms she has faced.

Natalie Portman’s Long and Lucrative Career

Natalie Portman’s career started when she was young, and she gained momentum in the mid-2000s, starring opposite Scarlett Johansson in The Other Boleyn Girl and Jake Gyllenhaal and Tobey Maguire in Brothers. However, it took her many years to land high-paying gigs, and even successful films like No Strings Attached resulted in lower pay for the female lead. Despite this, her entry into Star Wars and Marvel seems to have helped Natalie secure earnings long-term, while working on notable projects like V for Vendetta and Jackie. Over the years, Natalie Portman has amassed a decent net worth.

Natalie Portman’s Net Worth

Natalie Portman is worth $90 million, with many of her blockbuster roles making up the bulk of her income. Her role as Jane in the Thor franchise likely helped her build her net worth much faster than one-off films and gigs. It was a slow start, however, with Portman reportedly making only $100,000 as Jane in the first Thor film, though her salary increased to $1.2M for Thor: Love and Thunder. She also has brand partnerships that have helped pad her net worth by millions of dollars, such as her partnership with luxury brand Dior, which reportedly earns her around $10 million per year.

Not Everyone Loves Natalie Portman’s Work

Despite critical acclaim for films like Black Swan, some viewers and critics have criticized Natalie Portman’s acting, calling her a “bad actress” and “riding on a reputation” rather than showcasing any real talent. Some have also criticized her characters as one-dimensional and overly sad, suggesting that she should take on roles with more dynamic characters. Others have criticized her accent and delivery, calling her “expressionless” and “bland.” While these criticisms are subjective and may not reflect everyone’s opinion, they suggest that not everyone loves Natalie Portman’s work.

Conclusion

Natalie Portman has had a long and successful career, amassing a net worth of $90 million. Despite her success, she has faced criticism for her acting and the characters she portrays. However, her fans and supporters continue to admire her talent and contribution to the film industry.

