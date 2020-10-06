Natasha Balan Death – Dead :  Natasha Balan Obituary – Natasha Balan Car Accident

my girlfriend, now wife. Rest In Peace angel. This is my proposal. I love you with all of my heart. I remember it like it was yesterday, the first time me meeting you after several attempts in the past of you denying me it’s okay babe I forgive you! We were in the cape for your birthday with all of your friends and I was invited by my very good friend You Rah who was dating your best friend Julia Silva at the time.

I can’t thank him enough because I was able to meet the most sweetest angel to ever walk this earth. So energetic with how you move and always wanting to be the center of attention, and a sense of humor of your own. Immediately I knew, I needed to be with you and had to say something to you.

I was supposed to stay one night the weekend but instead I stayed the whole weekend because I wanted to be around you. That’s the effect you have on people. After that weekend we said our goodbyes exchanged instagrams and with persistence of sliding in your dms and asking for your number and before you knew it, we were on our first date. Fast forward 3 months, and I’m telling you I love you.

The day I said it I said it to you exactly like this. Natasha, I knew I loved you since the first day I laid my eyes on you. You smiled at me, and didn’t say it back. I was upset I’ll admit it. But it’s because you were protecting your heart. 1 year later, you said “Sthef..” on our way back from the movies.. you gave me this face and started blushing and acting different. I knew what was coming.

We stopped at the light looked at each other and I kept begging you sayyyyy ittttt!a few seconds later with another smirk on your face you yell out “ I love you!”that was it. I knew who I was spending the rest of my life with. I’m not the perfect guy but you made me into one.

You’re perfect in every single way. You know how to make me feel like the most loved man in the world. You did everything to make me a better man. You always wanted the best for me. So which is why I ask you and your family, I wish I could tag them on Facebook but I can’t.