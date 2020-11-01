Nate Burrell Death -Dead-Obituaries : Nate From “60 Days In” has Died From Suicide.

By | November 1, 2020
Nate Burrell Death –Dead-Obituaries : Nate From “60 Days In” has Died From Suicide.

Nate Burrell from the show ‘60 Days in’ took his life  October 31, 2020. He posted a Suicide note on Facebook before his death, according to a statement posted online on November 1.  2020.
Nate Burrell, a former Marine who starred in the third and fourth seasons of A&E’s “60 Days In,” reportedly died by suicide Saturday night. Burrell’s sister said the 33-year-old shot and killed himself in public in Michigan.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Marcos wrote 
“there is no suffering or pain in death” sleep for now… hopefully God will understand your distressed life and call you in the last days… ’60 Days In’ Star Nate Burrell Dead At 33 from Suicide By Gunshot.
Jeff Downs wrote 

Was the strongest and most inspiring participant in the entire series, but the mental health demons won the war. We have a serious mental health problem in the USA. Please be there for your loved ones. #MyTearsShedForNate

 

