Nate Burrell Death –Dead-Obituaries : Nate From “60 Days In” has Died From Suicide.

Nate Burrell from the show ‘ 60 Days in ’ took his life October 31, 2020. He posted a Suicide note on Facebook before his death , according to a statement posted online on November 1 . 2020.

Burrell, a former Marine who starred in the third and fourth seasons of A&E’s “

,” reportedly died by suicide Saturday night. Burrell’s sister said the 33-year-old shot and killed himself in public in Michigan.