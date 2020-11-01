Nate Burrell Death –Dead-Obituaries : Nate From “60 Days In” has Died From Suicide.
I’m so shaken by this.
Nate Burrell from the show ‘60 Days In’ took his life today. He posted a goodbye note on Facebook.
I watched him seasons 3/4 at the Fulton County Jail. He was a Marine. A father.
And said in his note -“I’m just tired.” pic.twitter.com/jV5ZckXzDO
— Kaitlyn Pratt (@Fox5Kaitlyn) November 1, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
“there is no suffering or pain in death” sleep for now… hopefully God will understand your distressed life and call you in the last days… ’60 Days In’ Star Nate Burrell Dead At 33 from Suicide By Gunshot.
Was the strongest and most inspiring participant in the entire series, but the mental health demons won the war. We have a serious mental health problem in the USA. Please be there for your loved ones. #MyTearsShedForNate
Watching Isaac Eisch have no academic support, i feel anerica does not unite & its everyone for themselves so good ppl eg in nyc r served a discouraging message. Other places r bonded eg rest of 5 eyes. Usa is emigrate & feed at trough.https://t.co/SfVVTsF07a
via @GoogleNews
— 10013 Apts (@10013apts) November 1, 2020
Surprised to see Nate Burrell from 60 Days In has died by suicide. suicide hotline 1-800-273-8255 also available via online chat. You can use these just to talk I know I have when I just can’t figure things out. #60daysin #nateburrell #news #SuicidePrevention pic.twitter.com/pCIPFpFW9g
— Blurpsmo (@KingsonPride) November 1, 2020
