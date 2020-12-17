Nate Miller Death -Obituary – Dead : Nate Miller has Died .
Nate Miller has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Jane Gray McKnight December 14 at 2:07 PM · Nate Miller, rest in peace my friend. My heart is broken. Not just for me, but for your daughters, your brothers, your parents and all who knew and loved you. Who will carry on your history lessons? Who will make us all laugh? Who will give us all the movie quotes? Who will have all the great Halloween costumes? Who, Nate? There will never be another you. You will forever be missed.
Tributes
Jessica Strange wrote
Well said Jane . So many great memories with Nate. He was such a great guy.
Such a sweet man… he will be missed
Jennifer Hill
Very well said Jane. I’ve been sitting here all day trying to figure out how or what to say, but you nailed it.
Hallie Morrow
Loved his history lessons and our daily “Miller drama hour” we always had. He will be so missed.
Cheryl Dallinger Geier
Such a great man, what a true loss for this community.
Jane you said it all. We will forever miss our forever friend Nate.
Rest in piece my friend.
Neil Smith
Will always remember Nate and our great visits in the alley behind our store. Such a loss so very sad indeed. Sympathies to his family. Great to have known you Nate.
