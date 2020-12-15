Nate Miller Death -Obituary – Dead : Nate Miller Monticello Indiana has Died .

Nate Miller has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Jane Gray McKnight 11 hrs · Nate Miller, rest in peace my friend. My heart is broken. Not just for me, but for your daughters, your brothers, your parents and all who knew and loved you. Who will carry on your history lessons? Who will make us all laugh? Who will give us all the movie quotes? Who will have all the great Halloween costumes? Who, Nate? There will never be another you. You will forever be missed. 5151 8 Comments 1 Share Like Comment Share

Jessica Strange wrote

Well said Jane . So many great memories with Nate. He was such a great guy.

Jennifer Hill wrote

Very well said Jane. I’ve been sitting here all day trying to figure out how or what to say, but you nailed it.

Hallie Morrow wrote

Loved his history lessons and our daily “Miller drama hour” we always had. He will be so missed.

Cheryl Dallinger Geier wrote

Such a great man, what a true loss for this community.

Tanya Hardebeck is with Nate Miller. wrote

Rest In Peace Officer Nate Miller. Thank you for your service. Praying for your family and friends that they can find peace and comfort during this difficult time.

Brooks Ingle wrote

I just can’t believe it. I’m tore up. RIP Nate Miller. Not only were you a great cop, but you were also a great man. Thanks for your friendship.

MJ Rupel wrote

Jane you said it all. We will forever miss our forever friend Nate.

Rest in piece my friend.