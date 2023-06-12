Nate Rapuano Passes Away in San Francisco Due to a Tragic Accident on June 6th

Nate Rapuano Obituary

On June 6, Nate Rapuano passed away after a tragic accident in San Francisco. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Nate was born on May 15, 1990, in San Francisco, California. He graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in Business Administration and worked as a marketing manager for a local tech company. He was incredibly passionate about his work and was always striving to learn more.

Outside of work, Nate had many hobbies and interests. He was an avid traveler and had visited over 20 countries in his lifetime. He was also a talented musician and loved playing guitar and singing with friends and family.

Nate was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and had a positive impact on everyone he met. He will be deeply missed by his parents, siblings, and countless friends.

A private service will be held for Nate’s family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the San Francisco SPCA in Nate’s memory.

Rest in peace, Nate. You will be forever missed.

