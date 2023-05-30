“Nathalia Ashba”: “Get to Know Nathalia Ashba, Wife of DJ Ashba: Her Biography, Age, and Net Worth in 2022”

Who is DJ Ashba’s wife Nathalia Ashba?

Early Life and Education

Nathalia Ashba is a Brazilian model and entrepreneur. She was born in São Paulo, Brazil, in 1987. Nathalia grew up in a middle-class family and had a passion for modeling from a very young age. She attended college in Brazil and graduated with a degree in Business Administration.

Career

Nathalia Ashba began her career as a model in Brazil, working for various fashion brands and designers. She gained a lot of popularity in Brazil and quickly became a well-known model in the country. Nathalia decided to move to the United States in search of better opportunities and a more extensive modeling industry.

After arriving in the United States, Nathalia continued her modeling career and quickly gained recognition in the industry. She has worked with several high-profile brands and designers, including L’Oreal, Victoria’s Secret, and Calvin Klein. Nathalia has also worked as a fitness model and has appeared in several fitness magazines and advertisements.

Aside from modeling, Nathalia Ashba is also an entrepreneur. She founded her own swimwear brand, called “Nathalia Gaviria Swim,” which has gained a lot of popularity in the United States. The brand offers a variety of swimwear options for women, and Nathalia is actively involved in the company’s operations.

Personal Life

Nathalia Ashba is married to DJ Ashba, a well-known musician and guitarist. The couple met in 2011 and got married in 2013 in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. DJ Ashba was previously married to actress and model, Nathalia Henao, but the couple divorced in 2010.

Nathalia and DJ Ashba have a significant age difference, with Nathalia being 16 years younger than her husband. However, the couple has been together for over a decade and has a strong relationship. They often share pictures of each other on their social media accounts and attend events together.

Net Worth

Nathalia Ashba’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million, primarily from her modeling and entrepreneurship career. She has worked with several high-profile brands and has a successful swimwear line. Nathalia also owns a luxury car dealership in Las Vegas, which adds to her net worth.

In contrast, her husband DJ Ashba’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. He has had a successful music career and has worked with several famous musicians, including Guns N’ Roses, Mötley Crüe, and Sixx:A.M.

Conclusion

Nathalia Ashba is a successful model and entrepreneur who has gained recognition in the United States. She has worked with several high-profile brands and has a successful swimwear line. Nathalia is also married to DJ Ashba, with whom she has a strong relationship. Together, they have a combined net worth of around $15 million. Nathalia’s success in her career and personal life is a testament to her hard work and dedication.

