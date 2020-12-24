Nathan Burk Death -Dead – Obituary : Nathan Daniel Burk, 28 years old member of Local Union 677, who was murdered.
……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.
"We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family of Nathan Daniel Burk, 28 years old and a member of Local Union 677, who was murdered on the job yesterday in the United States. #Teamsters Canada stands with you in solidarity in this dark hour." – François Laporte pic.twitter.com/RUYyZzn7Kf
— Teamsters Canada (@TeamstersCanada) December 24, 2020
Teamsters Canada @TeamstersCanada “We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family of Nathan Daniel Burk, 28 years old and a member of Local Union 677, who was murdered on the job yesterday in the United States. #Teamsters Canada stands with you in solidarity in this dark hour.” – François Laporte
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.