Nathan Burk Death -Dead – Obituary : Nathan Daniel Burk, 28 years old member of Local Union 677, who was murdered.

By | December 24, 2020
0 Comment

Nathan Burk Death -Dead – Obituary : Nathan Daniel Burk, 28 years old member of Local Union 677, who was murdered.

……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

Teamsters Canada @TeamstersCanada “We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family of Nathan Daniel Burk, 28 years old and a member of Local Union 677, who was murdered on the job yesterday in the United States. #Teamsters Canada stands with you in solidarity in this dark hour.” – François Laporte

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.