Nathan Galoni Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Corpus Christi Coach Nathan Galoni has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Corpus Christi Coach Nathan Galoni has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Nelson Lords Football 1h · The Nelson family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Notre Dame & Corpus Christi Coach Nathan Galoni. Coach Galoni had many memorable games vs. the Lords. He also worked alongside many of our players & coaches with the Burlington Stampeders summer teams and at the U-Sports level with the McMaster Marauders and Guelph Gryphons. Our thoughts are with Sarah, Kyall and the entire Galoni Family. Rest in Peace Coach
Source: (20+) Nelson Lords Football – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Billy Brown
One the the best people you will ever meet. Why Nate??? RIP Nathan Galoni. The impact you had on my life in such a short time we spent together was monumental. Your fatherly advice will live on through my actions forever. Cherish the days.
My heart bleeds for his family.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.