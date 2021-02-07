Nathan Galoni Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Corpus Christi Coach Nathan Galoni has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021

Corpus Christi Coach Nathan Galoni has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Nelson Lords Football 1h · The Nelson family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of longtime Notre Dame & Corpus Christi Coach Nathan Galoni. Coach Galoni had many memorable games vs. the Lords. He also worked alongside many of our players & coaches with the Burlington Stampeders summer teams and at the U-Sports level with the McMaster Marauders and Guelph Gryphons. Our thoughts are with Sarah, Kyall and the entire Galoni Family. Rest in Peace Coach

Billy Brown

One the the best people you will ever meet. Why Nate??? RIP Nathan Galoni. The impact you had on my life in such a short time we spent together was monumental. Your fatherly advice will live on through my actions forever. Cherish the days.

My heart bleeds for his family.