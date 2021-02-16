Nathan Hendrickson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Nathan Hendrickson has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Nathan Hendrickson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Terribly saddened to hear news of @adminnathan’s passing. Nathan was a good guy and friend. Last year, him and I promised to meet up for a beer and never got the chance. Tonight, I raise a glass not in sadness, but in celebration of Nathan’s life. Till Valhalla friend… pic.twitter.com/7SW5RvmHdh
— Lt. Tim McMillan (Ret.) (@LtTimMcMillan) February 16, 2021
Lt. Tim McMillan (Ret.) @LtTimMcMillan Terribly saddened to hear news of @adminnathan ’s passing. Nathan was a good guy and friend. Last year, him and I promised to meet up for a beer and never got the chance. Tonight, I raise a glass not in sadness, but in celebration of Nathan’s life. Till Valhalla friend…
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.