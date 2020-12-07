Nathan Huff Bishop Death -Dead – Obituary : Builder 2nd Class Nathan Huff Bishop has Died .
Builder 2nd Class Nathan Huff Bishop has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Builder 2nd Class Nathan Huff Bishop.https://t.co/jKzYvAZU5D pic.twitter.com/0N4hQzXze6
— Military Times (@MilitaryTimes) December 7, 2020
Military Times @MilitaryTimes Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Builder 2nd Class Nathan Huff Bishop.
