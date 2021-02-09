Nathan James Death -Dead – Obituary – Tamiko Merriwether and her daughter Marietta Matthews Killed by Tamiko Merriwether, 55, her daughter Marietta Matthews after after swat standoff in northeast Dallas.

Death Notice for Today February 8. 2021

……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.

As officers approached the apartments, someone fired shots at officers, hitting a marked police vehicle. A few hours later, SWAT found two women and a man dead inside an apartment. Posted by FOX 4 News on Sunday, February 7, 2021

A 24-year-old man is believed to have killed his girlfriend and her mother, then fatally shot himself after a SWAT standoff at a far northeast Dallas apartment complex Sunday, police said.

Source: Man killed girlfriend and her mother, then fatally shot himself after far northeast Dallas standoff, police say

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Toy Marie Paddock

Wow! I lived in those apartments over 15 years ago. So many things have changed. Tragic!

Lynette Mccovery

WTH wrong with these peoples .

Tarrica McDonald

Lawd so he did kill them so sad his brother was in smash the TV live too.

Faby Chavoya

Elise Elizabeth could this have been where the swat truck was going?

Darion D Ray

Where’s the new Chief at again!?

Glendina Randolph-Perry

Marcus Patterson this is the story on that guy you posted

TyMeka S. Jackson

Dameon Harris this is what I was talking about

Kara Finger

A college football player killed his gf, her mother and himself. He went live after shooting them:(

Darius Williams

Typical of democrat control, welcome to biden America

May be an image of one or more people, fire, outdoors and text that says ‘THE PARTY OF SEPARATIST WELCOME TO BIDEN AMERICA’

Robyn Steed

Play stupid games and win stupid prizes

Shayne Quisenberry

Democrat run cities this is reality

Cesar Aguilar

couple of more bad guys off the streets..

Gene Maverick

Play stupid games win stupid prizes!!.