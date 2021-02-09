Nathan James Death -Dead – Obituary – Tamiko Merriwether and her daughter Marietta Matthews Killed by Tamiko Merriwether, 55, her daughter Marietta Matthews after after swat standoff in northeast Dallas.
As officers approached the apartments, someone fired shots at officers, hitting a marked police vehicle. A few hours later, SWAT found two women and a man dead inside an apartment.
A 24-year-old man is believed to have killed his girlfriend and her mother, then fatally shot himself after a SWAT standoff at a far northeast Dallas apartment complex Sunday, police said.
Source: Man killed girlfriend and her mother, then fatally shot himself after far northeast Dallas standoff, police say
