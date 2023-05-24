“National Brisket Day recipe”: A Guide to Creating a Delicious Dish for National Brisket Day

Celebrate National Brisket Day with Smokehouse Barbecue Pit Master Dan Moody

National Brisket Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate it than with some juicy, mouth-watering brisket tacos? Smokehouse Barbecue Pit Master Dan Moody has shared his recipe for the perfect brisket tacos that will have your taste buds singing.

Ingredients:

Brisket, chopped, 7.5 ounces

Cowboy Caviar, 6 tablespoons

Radish, julienned, 1 tablespoon

Cilantro leaf, 1 leaf

Lime wedge, 1 wedge

Spicy Mayo, 1 tablespoon

Yellow corn tortilla, 6”, 3 tortillas each

Instructions:

Heat the tortilla on a hot skillet until the tortilla softens but has a light browning. Put the hot brisket on the tortilla and top with the cowboy caviar. Drizzle the jalapeno aioli over the tacos and garnish with the cilantro and radish. Finish with fresh squeezed lime juice.

Spicy Mayo:

Mayo, Hellmans, 1 cup

Tabasco, Green, 2 tablespoons

Pepper, Black, Fine Ground, 2 teaspoons

Paprika, smoked, ½ teaspoon

Salt, Kosher, ½ teaspoon

Lemon Juice, 1 tablespoon

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients until well combined. Keep refrigerated until use.

Cowboy Caviar:

Black Beans, Drained & rinsed, 18 oz

Black Eye Peas, Drained & rinsed, 8 oz

Pepper, Red Bell, small dice, 1 pepper

Onion, red, fine dice, 1 onion

Corn, fresh, cleaned, 1 ear

Cilantro, fine chop, 1 bunch

Jalapeno, seeds removed, minced, 1 pepper

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 2 teaspoons

Lime Juice, 2 tablespoons

Red Wine Vinegar, 2 tablespoons

Sugar, granulated, 1 teaspoon

Kosher Salt, 1 tablespoon

Pepper, black ground, 1.5 teaspoons

Garlic powder, ½ teaspoon

Onion powder, ½ teaspoon

Instructions:

Drain and rinse the black beans and black-eyed peas. Let all the extra liquid drain off the beans prior to mixing. In a bowl, add the lime juice, red wine vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, garlic & onion powder and mix until well combined. Slowly add in the olive oil while mixing to incorporate. Mix the beans and vegetables together with the dressing and hold chilled until use.

Smokehouse Barbecue Pit Master Dan Moody has been perfecting his brisket recipe for years, and now you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own home. The secret to a perfect brisket is the preparation and patience that goes into smoking it. Dan Moody’s brisket is slow-smoked for 18 hours, giving it a rich, smoky flavor and juicy tenderness.

Dan Moody’s Smokehouse Barbecue is located at 22 East Chicago Avenue in Naperville, and you can contact them at (630) 864-3190 or visit their website at smokeshowbarbecue.com. You can also follow them on Instagram at @smokeshowbbq.

Whether you’re a barbecue aficionado or just a fan of good food, Dan Moody’s brisket tacos are the perfect way to celebrate National Brisket Day. So fire up the grill, grab some tortillas, and get ready to enjoy the most delicious brisket tacos you’ve ever had.

News Source : Amy Rutledge,Tonya Francisco

