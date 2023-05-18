“National City police pursuit fatality” today : National City Police Pursuit Results in the Death of Cristian Santizo

1. #JusticeForCristianSantizo

2. #NationalCityPolicePursuitTragedy

3. #EndPoliceBrutality

4. #StopPoliceChases

5. #RememberingCristianSantizo

26-year-old Cristian Santizo was killed in a police pursuit in South Bay, California last week. He was driving a Toyota sedan when officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on National City Boulevard around midnight on May 12. Santizo failed to yield and continued to travel southbound, prompting the police to initiate a pursuit. For unknown reasons, he appeared to lose control of his vehicle prior to travelling westbound from the roadway. The medical examiner’s office said he then collided with parked vehicles, a sign at a car dealership, as well as traffic standards. The vehicle returned to the southbound lanes and Santizo was ejected from the vehicle to a landscaped centre divider. Responding paramedics contacted the man who they say was unresponsive and confirmed his death at the scene, which officials say was caused by blunt force injuries of the head and torso.

The incident has raised concerns about police pursuits, which often result in serious injuries and fatalities. According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around one-third of all police chases result in accidents, injuring an estimated 15,000 people and killing nearly 400 each year. Police pursuits have come under scrutiny in recent years, with critics arguing that they pose a significant risk to public safety and should be avoided whenever possible. However, supporters argue that pursuits are necessary to apprehend dangerous criminals and deter crime. The issue remains controversial, with no clear consensus on the best way to balance public safety with the need for law enforcement to catch criminals.

Read Full story : Cristian Santizo identified as man killed in National City police pursuit /

News Source : Amber Coakley

1. National City police pursuit

2. Police chase fatalities

3. Law enforcement pursuits

4. Dangerous high-speed chases

5. Risks of police pursuits