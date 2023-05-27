“National Hamburger Day 2023 deals”: Tips on How to Score Freebies and Deals on National Hamburger Day 2023 at Wendy’s, Burger King, Arby’s, and Other Restaurants

National Hamburger Day: Deals and Freebies You Can Get on May 28

Hamburgers are one of America’s favorite foods, and May 28th is celebrated as National Hamburger Day. To mark this occasion, several chains and franchises are offering free food and deals on Sunday, according to reports from The Krazy Coupon Lady and RetailMeNot.com. Here are some of the deals and freebies you can get on and around May 28:

Arby’s: From May 28 to June 11, if you buy a burger online, you can get a free sandwich or burger on your next trip to Arby’s. This offer is limited to one burger per customer and the freebie must be used within 14 days. This offer also cannot be combined with other offers.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get six boneless wings for $1 with the purchase of any burger.

Burger King: Get a free Whopper with a minimum $1 purchase.

Hooters: From May 27-29, customers can build their own burgers for just $9.99. This deal includes fries and is dine-in only.

Red Robin: If you are a Red Robin loyalty member, you can buy one burger and get the second one for 50% off throughout the month of May.

Smashburger: Get four burgers for $20 on National Hamburger Day. SmashReward Members can also get $3, $5 or $8 off every purchase throughout the month of May.

The Habit Burger Grill: Get a two burger combo meal for $20. This offer is available from May 28-June 27.

Wayback Burgers: Buy one classic burger and get one free if you order through the app on National Hamburger Day.

Wendy’s: From May 26-June 1, you can get a Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for 1 cent with any purchase through the Wendy’s app.

These are just a few of the deals and freebies that are available on National Hamburger Day. Many other chains and franchises are also offering specials, so be sure to check your local restaurants for promotions. It’s a great way to celebrate this delicious food and enjoy some savings at the same time.

Hamburgers have been a popular food in America since the early 20th century, and today they are enjoyed all over the world. They are made from ground beef that is shaped into a patty and then grilled or fried. They are typically served on a bun with various toppings, such as cheese, lettuce, tomato, and condiments like ketchup and mustard.

There are many different types of hamburgers, from classic cheeseburgers to gourmet burgers with unique and creative toppings. They can be enjoyed at fast food restaurants, diners, and high-end restaurants alike. And on National Hamburger Day, you can enjoy them at a discounted price or even for free.

In conclusion, National Hamburger Day is a great opportunity to celebrate this beloved food and enjoy some savings. With so many deals and freebies available, it’s a great time to try out a new restaurant or indulge in your favorite burger. So mark your calendars for May 28th and get ready to enjoy some delicious burgers!

News Source : Katherine Rodriguez | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Source Link :National Hamburger Day 2023: How to get freebies, deals from Wendy’s, Burger King, Arby’s and more/