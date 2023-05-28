National Imaging Associates Phone Number : How to Contact National Imaging Associates: Phone Number and Other Contact Information

“National Imaging Associates Contact Information: Including Phone Number and Other Ways to Get in Touch”

National Imaging Associates Phone Number: Contacting the Best Medical Imaging Services

National Imaging Associates (NIA) is a leading provider of medical imaging services that aims to provide high-quality care and services to patients across the United States. NIA has a team of experienced radiologists and imaging specialists who work together to provide accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment options for patients.

If you need to schedule an appointment with NIA or have any questions about their services, you can easily reach out to them through their phone number. In this article, we will discuss the National Imaging Associates phone number and how you can contact them for the best medical imaging services.

Who is National Imaging Associates?

National Imaging Associates (NIA) is a subsidiary of Magellan Health, a leading healthcare company that provides innovative solutions to help patients and healthcare providers manage their healthcare needs. NIA specializes in providing radiology benefit management services to health plans and insurance companies across the United States.

NIA has a team of highly trained radiologists and imaging specialists who work together to provide accurate diagnosis and treatment options for patients. They offer a range of medical imaging services, including MRI, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds, and PET scans.

What is the National Imaging Associates Phone Number?

If you need to schedule an appointment with NIA or have any questions about their services, you can reach out to them through their phone number. The National Imaging Associates phone number is 1-800-327-0641.

When you call this number, you will be directed to a customer service representative who can assist you with scheduling an appointment, verifying your insurance coverage, and answering any questions you may have about NIA’s services.

How to Contact National Imaging Associates?

If you need to contact NIA, there are several ways you can do so. In addition to their phone number, they also have a website, email address, and social media accounts that you can use to reach out to them.

Here are the different ways you can contact National Imaging Associates:

Phone: The National Imaging Associates phone number is 1-800-327-0641. You can call this number to schedule an appointment, verify your insurance coverage, or ask any questions you may have about their services. Website: NIA has a website where you can learn more about their services, find a provider, and schedule an appointment online. You can also use their website to pay your bill or view your test results. Email: If you prefer to contact NIA by email, you can send your message to customerservice@magellanhealth.com. A customer service representative will respond to your email within 24 to 48 hours. Social media: NIA has a presence on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, where you can ask questions and get updates on their services.

What Services Does National Imaging Associates Offer?

National Imaging Associates offers a range of medical imaging services, including:

MRI: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive imaging technique that uses a magnetic field and radio waves to produce detailed images of the body’s internal organs and structures. CT Scans: Computed Tomography (CT) scans use X-rays and computer technology to create cross-sectional images of the body’s internal organs and structures. X-rays: X-rays use low levels of radiation to produce images of the body’s internal structures, including bones and organs. Ultrasound: Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of the body’s internal structures and organs. PET Scans: Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans use radioactive materials to produce images of the body’s internal organs and structures.

National Imaging Associates also offers other services like medical management, provider network management, and utilization management to help patients and healthcare providers manage their healthcare needs.

Why Choose National Imaging Associates?

If you are looking for high-quality medical imaging services, National Imaging Associates is the right choice. Here are some reasons why you should choose NIA:

Experienced radiologists and imaging specialists: NIA has a team of experienced radiologists and imaging specialists who work together to provide accurate diagnosis and treatment options for patients. State-of-the-art technology: NIA uses state-of-the-art technology to provide the best medical imaging services to patients. Excellent customer service: NIA’s customer service representatives are available to assist patients with scheduling appointments, verifying insurance coverage, and answering any questions they may have about their services. Convenient locations: NIA has locations across the United States, making it easy for patients to access their services.

Conclusion

National Imaging Associates is a leading provider of medical imaging services that offers high-quality care and services to patients across the United States. If you need to schedule an appointment with NIA or have any questions about their services, you can easily reach out to them through their phone number, website, email address, or social media accounts.

NIA offers a range of medical imaging services, including MRI, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds, and PET scans. They also offer other services like medical management, provider network management, and utilization management to help patients and healthcare providers manage their healthcare needs.

If you are looking for high-quality medical imaging services, National Imaging Associates is the right choice. Contact them today to schedule an appointment or learn more about their services.

Q: What is National Imaging Associates?

A: National Imaging Associates (NIA) is a radiology benefits management company that provides prior authorization and utilization management services for imaging procedures.

Q: How can I contact National Imaging Associates?

A: You can contact National Imaging Associates by calling their phone number at 1-800-327-0641.

Q: What services does National Imaging Associates offer?

A: National Imaging Associates offers prior authorization and utilization management services for imaging procedures such as CT scans, MRI scans, and PET scans.

Q: Who can use National Imaging Associates services?

A: National Imaging Associates services are available to health plans, employers, and providers who are seeking to manage the costs and quality of imaging services.

Q: What information do I need to provide when calling National Imaging Associates?

A: When calling National Imaging Associates, you will need to provide your name, the patient’s name, the imaging procedure being requested, the provider’s name and contact information, and the patient’s insurance information.

Q: What is the turnaround time for prior authorization requests?

A: The turnaround time for prior authorization requests varies depending on the complexity of the request and the insurance plan. National Imaging Associates strives to provide a decision within 24-48 hours.

Q: How does National Imaging Associates ensure patient confidentiality?

A: National Imaging Associates follows strict HIPAA guidelines to ensure patient confidentiality. All patient information is kept confidential and secure.

Q: Can National Imaging Associates help me find a provider for imaging services?

A: National Imaging Associates does not provide referrals to imaging providers. However, they can provide information on imaging providers who participate in their network.