“National interest metal finds” today : National significance of recently discovered metal artifacts recognized

A deposit of rare earth metals outside Västervik in Sweden has been designated a national interest, but this does not guarantee its extraction. The deposit has been known since the 1970s and has undergone scientific research and surveys. The national interest designation will be used to guide future decisions about the area.

