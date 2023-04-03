National News: AP Trends at 7:46am EDT

At 7:46 a.m. EDT, the latest summary of the trending news covered by the AP was released. This national news update summarized the most talked-about events currently taking place across the United States.

“Son of a Sinner” Jelly Roll Takes Home Three Awards at CMT Music Awards Show

The rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll was the talk of the town at Sunday night’s CMT Music Awards Show in Austin, Texas, where he won three awards. The awards ceremony started off on a somber note as co-host Kelsea Ballerini dedicated the show to those affected by gun violence. In honor of those killed at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, country artists wore black ribbons on the red carpet. Music superstar Shania Twain was also awarded the Equal Play Award for being a visible and vocal advocate for diverse voices in country music.

Snoop Dogg Steps in as Wrestler at World Wrestling Entertainment Event

Rapper Snoop Dogg saved the day during a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) match at SoFi Stadium over the weekend. Snoop, who was co-hosting the event with wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, stepped in as a pinch wrestler after Shane McMahon tore his quad while trying to avoid Mizanin during an impromptu match. The event was a huge success, setting a two-night attendance record and confirming Roman Reigns as the undisputed champion.

Seymour Stein, Founder of Sire Records, Dies at 80

The music world is mourning the loss of Seymour Stein, the highly successful founder of Sire Records, who died at the age of 80. Stein was known for having deep knowledge and appreciation of music and was a key figure in the launch of the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads, and the Ramones, among others. Stein was also an astute judge of talent during the era of New Wave, a term he helped popularize in the 1970s. His most lucrative discovery was in the early 1980s when he signed a little-known singer-dancer from the downtown New York club scene named Madonna.

Japanese Musician and Film Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Dies at 71

The world is also mourning the loss of Japanese musician and actor Ryuichi Sakamoto. Sakamoto founded the Yellow Magic Orchestra, also known as YMO and was a pioneer of electronics music in the late 1970s. Despite battling cancer over the past few years, he continued to compose and even released a full-length album, “12” on his 71st birthday in January. Sakamoto won an Oscar and a Grammy for his work composing for the 1987 movie “The Last Emperor”.

The New York Times Loses Twitter Verification Check Mark

The New York Times has lost its Twitter verification check mark, one of CEO Elon Musk’s most despised news organizations. The move comes as Twitter’s high-profile users brace for the loss of their blue check marks, which help to verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the social media platform. Musk, who owns Twitter, set a deadline of Saturday for verified users to buy a premium Twitter subscription or lose the checks on their profiles. The Times said in a story on Thursday that it would not pay Twitter for the verification of its institutional accounts.

32 Dead as Tornadoes Ravage States Across America

A devastating string of tornadoes hit 11 states across America, with confirmed or suspected tornadoes killing at least 32 people. Fierce storms destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees, and left neighborhoods desolate. The dead included nine people in a Tennessee county and four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas. President Joe Biden declared broad areas of the country major disaster areas, making federal resources and financial aid available to support recovery efforts.

Parisians Vote to Banish E-Scooters From Their Streets

Parisians have voted overwhelmingly to banish the city’s for-hire electric scooters from their streets. The 15,000 mini-machines will vanish from central Paris at the end of August after contracts with the three operators expire. The citywide mini-referendum wasn’t close, with just over 103,000 people voting, 89% of whom rejected e-scooters and only 11% supporting them. Mayor Anne Hidalgo described the outcome of the vote as “very clear” and confirmed that self-service scooters will vanish from the city from the start of September. The scooters were popular with tourists and had gained a following among people who lacked cars or wanted to avoid the Metro. However, they were also considered a traffic hazard and eyesore by many Parisians.

Obesity on the Rise Among Active U.S. Army Soldiers

Recent research has shown that obesity in the U.S. military surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost 10,000 active duty Army soldiers becoming newly obese between February 2019 and June 2021. Restricted duty and limited exercise led to higher body mass scores, which were also seen in the U.S. Navy and the Marines, raising concerns about the fitness of the U.S. Armed Forces. Experts say the solution is the same as that for civilians: recognizing obesity as a chronic disease and providing targeted treatments that include diet and exercise, as well as new medications.

The State Department Urges Russia to Release Two Imprisoned Americans

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, recently spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and urged him to immediately release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained on espionage allegations, and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that the U.S. government and Whelan’s family have said are baseless. The phone call marked a rare diplomatic exchange between the two countries since the Ukraine war escalated.

Pope Francis Presides Over Palm Sunday Mass Following Hospitalization

Following a three-day hospitalization for bronchitis, Pope Francis presided over his first ceremony in St. Peter’s Square. The Palm Sunday Mass, one of the longest services on the Church’s calendar, saw the pope take a chair under a canopy as scores of priests and thousands of worshippers clutching palm fronds or olive branches filled the square. Although his voice started strong, it quickly turned hoarse, and he spent nearly 20 minutes circling the square in the popemobile. The pope, who is 86 years old, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after receiving antibiotics intravenously. Palm Sunday opened his heavy schedule of Holy Week appointments.