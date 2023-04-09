At 12:09 am EDT, AP News reported national news, but as an AI language model, I am unable to provide a specific summary without access to the current news feed.

Tennessee Republicans Expel Black Lawmakers in Battle for American Democracy

Republicans in Tennessee have expelled two Black lawmakers from the state Legislature for participating in a protest for gun control measures, leaving primarily Black districts in Nashville and Memphis without representation in the House. Kevin Webb, a teacher from one of the districts, criticized the move, stating that it is “classic America” to remove Pearson “for such a small infraction.”

Mobile Home Residents Fight for Land Ownership Amid Rising Rents

With mobile home park rents increasing across the United States, housing advocates urge state legislatures to pass bills that would help residents purchase their parks if they go up for sale. Large investment firms have been buying mobile home parks across the country, often selling them for redevelopment or displacing residents, many of whom are seniors and people with disabilities living on fixed incomes. Advocates believe that offering residents the chance to buy their parks would preserve affordable housing, while opponents argue that such rules would burden landlords, adding to the housing crisis.

19th Century Comstock Act Threatens Access to Abortion Pills

Groups trying to block the mailing of mifepristone, the pill used in over half of U.S abortions, are invoking an anti-vice law from the 1800s, the Comstock Act. A conservative judge in Texas recently ruled that sending the drug through the mail goes against this law, which is likely to have significant consequences for millions of women, abortion providers, and their opponents. Dormant for 50 years, the revival of the Act raises the question of the accessibility of abortion drugs in the U.S.

Texas Governor Pursues Pardon for Army Sergeant Convicted of Murder

Following the fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice in 2020, Sgt. Daniel Perry was convicted of murder by a Travis County jury on Friday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is now seeking to pardon Perry, urging the Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend a pardon and to expedite the request. Tensions are high in Austin amid controversy over the verdict.

Indigenous People Demand a Say in Tiger Conservation Amid Threatened Land Loss

India recently celebrated 50 years of its tiger conservation program, Project Tiger, which has received global recognition for its work protecting the endangered animal. However, Indigenous groups in India are protesting their displacement from their ancestral lands to preserve tiger habitats. The groups are asking for greater involvement in determining how their lands are protected and used. Their lands are already affected by climate change, with frequent forest fires caused by heat and unpredictable rainfall.

Last Living Nuremberg Prosecutor of Nazis Dies at 103

Ben Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, died in Florida at the age of 103. Ferencz made history at the age of 27 by becoming the chief prosecutor of a case in which 22 ex-commanders were charged with murdering over a million Jews, Romani, and others in Eastern Europe. All defendants were convicted, making Ferencz one of the first outside witnesses to document the atrocities at Nazi labor and concentration camps.

House GOP Chairman Warns of China’s Threat to Taiwan

The chairman of the House Select Committee on China, Mike Gallagher, has spoken out on China’s threat to Taiwan and emphasized the need to take the issue seriously. As China launched a military show of force around Taiwan, Gallagher has pledged to work toward enhancing Taiwan’s defenses and encourage Congress to expedite military aid.

NBA Regular Season Ends with Western Conference Playoff Drama

On the final day of the NBA regular season, the western conference playoffs and play-in bracket will be decided, with no games scheduled to play later than 3:30 pm Eastern time. All 30 teams will play their 82nd game on Sunday, with the New Orleans at Minnesota, Utah at the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State at Portland, and the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix games determining the seeding scenarios.

Florida Official Allegedly Omitted Key Data from Vaccine Study

An analysis recommending that young men avoid the COVID-19 vaccine by Florida’s surgeon general allegedly omitted information suggesting catching the virus could increase the risk of cardiac-related death more than getting the vaccine. The analysis was scrutinized due to its contrast with the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis and his resistance to vaccine mandates has been criticized.