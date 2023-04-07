“National News Update: AP Trends at 6:45PM EDT”

At 6:45 p.m. EDT, here is a brief summary of the trending news across the nation, according to AP.

Global Christians Celebrate Holy Week

From dressing as Roman soldiers in Antigua, Guatemala, to carrying palm fronds on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Christians around the world are celebrating Holy Week. For millions of Christians, the week between Palm Sunday and Easter, known as Holy Week, is the most sacred week of the year. It’s the week Christians commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ.

The week began with Palm Sunday, where mass at the Vatican was celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square the day after he was discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where the Vatican says he was treated for bronchitis.

Bengals’ Joe Mixon Faces New Charge

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is once again facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened her in Cincinnati earlier this year. City police issued a statement Friday announcing that they had refiled the charge, citing “new evidence” uncovered during the investigation. A warrant for Mixon was issued in February, but it was dismissed the following day.

Moose Walks Into a Medical Building

On Thursday, a young moose trudging through the snow looking for a meal, spotted green plants in the lobby of a medical building in the Providence Alaska Health Park and decided to drop in for a dose of greenery. The moose became an unwitting social media star as people inside the building snapped photos and video. Security was able to coax the moose out of the building. With a full belly, he headed off for an afternoon nap.

Former S Club 7 Member Paul Cattermole Dies at 46

Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died at the age of 46. The news comes just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. The band and Cattermole’s family said Friday that the singer was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England. His cause of death is unknown, but police do not consider it suspicious. S Club 7 had a string of upbeat hits including “Reach” and “Never Had a Dream Come True.”

FAA: Leaky Faucets a Safety Problem on Boeing 787s

Boeing has had several production problems with its 787 Dreamliner planes over the last couple of years, and now you can add leaky lavatory faucets to the list. Federal regulators say it’s a safety issue because the water can get into electronic equipment bays and damage critical parts. The Federal Aviation Administration proposed Friday to order airlines to conduct repetitive inspections under lavatory floors, and if necessary, replace faucet assemblies. The inspections would apply to 140 planes in US fleets. Airlines use the Boeing 787 on longer flights, including many international ones. Boeing has struggled with production flaws with the planes.

California Lawmaker Calls for Change in Peeps’ Ingredients

A bill in the California Legislature would ban five chemicals found in some of the most popular candy in the US. The bill by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel would ban chemicals found in candy like Skittles, Starbursts, and Peeps. Gabriel said his goal is not to ban candy in California, but instead, he wants companies to use different ingredients to make the candy. Two of the ingredients, including Red dye No. 3, have been linked to cancer. The National Confectioners Association says there is no reason to ban the chemicals because US regulators say they are safe. The chemicals have been banned in Europe.

‘Yellowjackets’ Explores Darker Themes in New Season

The second season of the breakout show “Yellowjackets” ventures into the darkness with little to no remorse. The primary setting is a girls’ soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness, and the surviving teens are dealing with trauma in the second season. The girls are physically, emotionally and psychologically pushed to the limit as they endure a dark presence and looming energy over their time. This second season raises the question of how much viewers will visibly endure.

Firefighters Tackle Large Blaze at Mexican Market

Some 200 firefighters are battling a huge blaze in Mexico City’s sprawling wholesale market without any reported injuries. The Central de Abasto supplies the capital’s other neighborhood markets, restaurants and other parts of the country. The fire started in an area of the market where wooden pallets and crates are built and stored, meaning there was substantial fuel on a breezy evening. Flames leaped high into the night sky fed by swirling winds, but firefighters report having the fire mostly under control after several hours.

Tesla Cuts Prices on All Models for Third Time This Year

Tesla cut prices on its entire US electric vehicle model lineup for the third time this year in an apparent effort to lure more buyers amid rising interest rates. The cuts, which appeared Friday on Tesla’s website, ranged from $5,000 per vehicle for Tesla’s slower-selling and more expensive models, the S large sedan, and the X big SUV. The company lopped $2,000 off the price of the Y small SUV, its most popular model, and added a lower-cost dual-motor version priced at $49,990. The 3 small sedan saw a $1,000 price cut. The moves come as Tesla’s first-quarter sales grew 36% but fell short of analysts’ expectations.