National President of Union of Canadian Transportation Employees, Dave Clark, Passes Away – Obituary

Obituary: Dave Clark, National President of Union of Canadian Transportation Employees

Dave Clark, the National President of the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees, passed away on Monday. Clark had been battling illness for some time before his death.

Clark was a lifelong advocate for workers’ rights and a fierce defender of the Canadian transportation industry. Throughout his career, he fought for fair wages, safe working conditions, and better benefits for union members.

Under Clark’s leadership, the Union of Canadian Transportation Employees grew and flourished, becoming one of the most powerful and influential unions in the country. He was known for his tireless work ethic, his dedication to his members, and his unwavering commitment to social justice.

Clark’s passing is a great loss to the labor movement and to all those who knew him. He will be remembered as a true champion of workers’ rights and a tireless advocate for the Canadian transportation industry.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Clark’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

