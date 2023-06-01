“Natural Alternatives International stock”: StockNews.com Commences Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com Starts Coverage on Natural Alternatives International with a “Buy” Rating

Equities researchers at StockNews.com have recently started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International, giving it a “buy” rating in their report. This is good news for investors who are looking for potential growth in the nutritional supplements market.

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday, with a market cap of $45.06 million and a PE ratio of 12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Its 12-month low is $7.00, and its 12-month high is $12.60.

Several hedge funds and institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in the company by 12.4% during the first quarter, while Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position by 2.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC also acquired a new stake in the company during the first quarter.

Natural Alternatives International engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other healthcare products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

The nutritional supplements market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, as consumers become more health-conscious and seek out natural alternatives to traditional medicine. With its focus on natural dietary supplements, Natural Alternatives International is well-positioned to benefit from this trend.

In conclusion, with a “buy” rating from StockNews.com, and a growing market for natural dietary supplements, Natural Alternatives International could be a good investment opportunity for those looking to diversify their portfolio. Investors should keep an eye on the company’s financial performance and market trends to make informed decisions.

Natural Alternatives International stock analysis NAII stock price forecast Natural health supplements market trends NAII financial performance review StockNews.com’s coverage of NAII news and updates

News Source : Defense World

Source Link :StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)/