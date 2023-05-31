“natural asthma remedies”: Natural Ways to Treat Asthma | Health

Onions as a Natural Remedy for Asthma: A Medical Perspective

Asthma is a chronic lung disease that affects people of all ages. It is caused by inflammation and muscle tightening around the airways, making it harder to breathe. Symptoms can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness. There is currently no cure for asthma, but treatment can help control symptoms so that individuals can live normal, active lives. Inhalers, which allow for the inhalation of medicine, are the main form of treatment. However, onions have been used historically to treat asthma due to their anti-inflammatory properties and ability to clear airways.

Dr. Orlando Thomas, a medical doctor and functional medicine practitioner at Thomas Medical Centre, explained that onions contain quercetin, an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory bronchodilator that helps relax airway muscles and may provide relief for asthma symptoms. Quercetin has unique properties, including dilating the tubes in your lungs.

While asthma is a serious, potentially life-threatening condition that should be managed by a physician, Dr. Thomas suggests that onions may be used in emergency situations. If a person experiences an asthma attack and is far from medical attention or without their inhaler, an onion could potentially be used as a natural remedy. Quercetin acts in the body like Ventolin and works quickly to inhibit an acute asthma exacerbation, open airways, and allow for easier breathing. In mild cases, an onion may be all that is needed to reverse an attack.

To use an onion as a natural remedy for asthma, Dr. Thomas suggests cutting it in half and peeling it as you would in the kitchen. Dice the onion, allowing the cells to be ruptured open and the quercetin to become available. Add the finely chopped onion to a cup of hot water, cover for five minutes until the tea is seeped, then drink the warm tea. Within minutes, the lungs will start to clear up, and breathing will become easier.

Quercetin is also beneficial in allergic rhinitis or sinusitis. The polyphenols in onions act as antioxidants, protecting the body against free radicals and can encourage a stronger immune system. The quercetin in onions may also reduce allergic reactions by stopping the body from producing histamines, which can lead to allergic symptoms like sneezing or rash.

In addition to asthma and allergies, quercetin can also be used for eczema and reactions such as ptomaine poisoning. While onions should never be used as a substitute for appropriate medical care for asthma, they may be a useful supplement in emergency situations.

In conclusion, while there is no cure for asthma, treatment can help control symptoms. Inhalers are the main form of treatment, but onions may provide relief due to their anti-inflammatory properties and ability to clear airways. Quercetin, found in onions, acts in the body like Ventolin and can potentially inhibit an acute asthma exacerbation, open airways, and allow for easier breathing. Onions may also be beneficial in allergic reactions, eczema, and ptomaine poisoning. However, onions should never be used as a substitute for appropriate medical care for asthma and should only be used in emergency situations.

