“Natural Barbie Makeup Tutorial”: “Creating a Natural Barbie Makeup Look: A Tutorial”

Heading 1: Tutorial: How to do Natural Makeup for Barbie

Heading 2: Introduction to Natural Barbie Makeup

Barbie dolls have been a part of our lives since childhood. From dressing them up to combing their hair, we have enjoyed playing with them. Makeup is an essential part of Barbie’s styling, and we all want to make our Barbie look perfect. However, the trend of natural makeup has taken over the beauty industry, and we want our dolls to look natural too. This tutorial will guide you on how to do natural makeup for Barbie dolls.

Heading 2: What You Need

Before we start the tutorial, let’s gather all the essential products we will need:

A Barbie Doll

A makeup brush set

Foundation

Concealer

Eyeshadow palette

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

Blush

Lipstick

Heading 2: Step-by-Step Guide for Natural Barbie Makeup

Step 1: Cleanse and Moisturize

Before applying any makeup, it is essential to cleanse and moisturize Barbie’s face. Take a damp cloth and gently wipe Barbie’s face. Then, apply a small amount of moisturizer and massage it into the skin. This step will ensure that the makeup goes on smoothly and lasts longer.

Step 2: Apply Foundation

Now it’s time to apply foundation. Choose a shade that matches Barbie’s skin tone. Use a foundation brush to apply it evenly all over the face. Remember to blend it well around Barbie’s hairline, ears, and neck to avoid any harsh lines.

Step 3: Conceal Any Imperfections

After applying foundation, it’s time to conceal any imperfections. Use a concealer brush to apply concealer under Barbie’s eyes to cover any dark circles. If Barbie has any blemishes or redness, apply a small amount of concealer to those areas too.

Step 4: Add Eyeshadow

Choose a natural eyeshadow shade that complements Barbie’s eye color. Use an eyeshadow brush to apply the eyeshadow on the eyelids. Start from the inner corner of the eye and blend it towards the outer corner. Use a lighter shade to highlight the brow bone and the inner corner of the eye.

Step 5: Define the Eyebrows

The next step is to define Barbie’s eyebrows. Use an eyebrow pencil to fill in any gaps and shape Barbie’s brows. Start from the inner corner of the brow and work your way towards the outer corner.

Step 6: Apply Mascara

Mascara is an essential part of any makeup look. Apply mascara on Barbie’s upper and lower lashes to make her eyes pop. Use a mascara wand to separate the lashes and avoid any clumps.

Step 7: Add Blush

Choose a natural blush shade that complements Barbie’s skin tone. Use a blush brush to apply it on the apples of Barbie’s cheeks and blend it towards the hairline. This step will add a natural glow to Barbie’s face.

Step 8: Apply Lipstick

The final step is to apply lipstick. Choose a natural shade that complements Barbie’s skin tone. Use a lipstick brush to apply it evenly on Barbie’s lips. If you want, you can also add a lip gloss for extra shine.

Heading 2: Conclusion

In conclusion, natural makeup is a great way to enhance Barbie’s beauty without making her look too made up. This tutorial has guided you on how to do natural makeup for Barbie dolls. Remember to always start with a clean and moisturized face, choose natural shades, and blend well. With these tips, your Barbie will look stunning in any outfit or setting.

