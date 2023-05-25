“Natural Beachy Waves”: Tutorial for Achieving Wavy Beach Hair and Natural Glowy Makeup in Your Everyday Routine

Introduction

Every woman wants to look her best every day, whether she is heading off to work, running errands, or simply enjoying a day out. A good hair and makeup routine can make all the difference, giving you the confidence to face the day ahead. In this article, we will discuss an everyday hair and makeup routine, including a wavy beach hair tutorial and natural, glowy makeup.

Hair Routine

The first step in any hair routine is to wash and condition your hair, using products that suit your hair type. Once your hair is clean and conditioned, it is time to style it. For a fun, beachy look, we recommend trying the wavy beach hair tutorial.

Step 1: Prep Your Hair

Start by applying a heat protectant to your hair, then blow-dry it using a round brush to create volume.

Step 2: Curl Your Hair

Next, use a curling iron to create loose waves. Start at the front of your head and work your way back, curling small sections of hair at a time. Hold the curling iron in place for a few seconds, then release the curl. Repeat this process until you have curled all of your hair.

Step 3: Finish Your Look

Finish off your wavy beach hair by gently running your fingers through your hair to separate the curls and create a more relaxed look. You can also use a texturizing spray to add volume and definition to your waves.

Makeup Routine

Now that your hair is looking fabulous, it is time to move on to your makeup routine. We recommend keeping your makeup natural and glowy, to enhance your natural beauty and give you a fresh, youthful look.

Step 1: Prep Your Skin

Start by prepping your skin with a moisturizer and primer. This will help to create a smooth, even base for your makeup.

Step 2: Apply Foundation

Apply a light, natural-looking foundation all over your face, using a makeup brush or sponge. Be sure to blend it well, so that it looks seamless.

Step 3: Add a Pop of Color

Next, add a pop of color to your cheeks by applying a cream blush. Use your fingers to blend it in, starting at the apples of your cheeks and working upwards.

Step 4: Highlight Your Features

To enhance your natural features, use a highlighter to add a subtle glow to your cheekbones, brow bone, and nose.

Step 5: Define Your Eyes

For a natural eye look, use a neutral eyeshadow palette to create a subtle, smoky eye. Apply a light shade to your lid, a darker shade to your crease, and blend well. Finish off your eye look with a coat of mascara.

Step 6: Finish Your Look

Complete your natural, glowy makeup look by applying a tinted lip balm to your lips. This will hydrate your lips while adding a hint of color.

Conclusion

By following this everyday hair and makeup routine, you can look and feel your best every day. Whether you are heading off to work, running errands, or enjoying a day out, this routine will give you the confidence to face the day ahead. So, why not give it a try and see the difference it makes to your daily routine?

Source Link :EVERYDAY HAIR & MAKEUP ROUTINE | wavy beach hair tutorial & natural glowy makeup!

