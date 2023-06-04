“Natural blood pressure reduction”: Ways to Naturally Reduce High Blood Pressure

Experts Urge Americans to Take Action Against High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is a common health problem that affects half of the adult population in the United States. This condition, also known as hypertension, is defined as a blood pressure reading of 130 over 80 or higher. If left uncontrolled, it can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Unfortunately, only one in four people have their high blood pressure under control despite the availability of medication.

Dr. Daniel Munoz, a cardiologist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, explains that while medication can help lower blood pressure, it can also be difficult to take and manage. For this reason, experts recommend a multifaceted approach to managing high blood pressure. Here are some of the ways to lower your blood pressure:

Get Moving

One of the most effective ways to lower blood pressure is through physical activity. A study from Japan found that engaging in moderate physical exercise for 30 to 60 minutes per week can decrease blood pressure in those with untreated high blood pressure. Exercising for 61 to 90 minutes can reduce it even further. Therefore, incorporating regular physical activity into your daily routine can significantly lower your blood pressure.

Cut Your Salt Intake

Salt sensitivity is a common but lesser-known cause of high blood pressure. This occurs when the body fails to eliminate excess salt, resulting in increased blood pressure. To prevent this, the American Heart Association recommends an intake of no more than 2.3 grams of salt per day, with the ideal amount being 1.5 grams or less. Reducing your salt intake can help lower your blood pressure and prevent further complications.

Lose Weight

Losing weight can also help lower your blood pressure. According to Dr. William C. Roberts, executive director at the Baylor Heart and Vascular Institute, “If everybody in America lost 10 pounds, the health of this nation would skyrocket.” Research has found that losing around 4.5 pounds can result in lowered blood pressure, with 42% of participants no longer having high blood pressure after shedding the weight.

Drink Coffee

For coffee lovers, there’s some good news. A study in Italy found that those who drank two to three cups of coffee per day had significantly lower blood pressure than non-coffee drinkers. However, it’s important to note that excessive caffeine intake can also raise blood pressure, so moderation is key.

In conclusion, managing high blood pressure requires a holistic approach that includes lifestyle changes such as increasing physical activity, reducing salt intake, losing weight, and moderating caffeine consumption. By taking these steps, individuals can lower their blood pressure and reduce their risk of heart disease and stroke. It’s time for Americans to take action against high blood pressure and prioritize their health.

News Source : KSAT

Source Link :Natural ways to lower your blood pressure/