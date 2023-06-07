“Natural Everyday Makeup Routine for Women of Color – Beginner Friendly”: A Beginner-Friendly Natural Everyday Makeup Routine for WOC

Everyday Makeup Routine for Women of Color: Beginner Friendly and Natural

As a woman of color, finding the right makeup routine can be challenging. With so many products on the market, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. However, developing an everyday makeup routine doesn’t have to be difficult. In this article, we will discuss a beginner-friendly, natural everyday makeup routine for women of color.

Prep Your Skin

Before applying any makeup, it’s important to prep your skin. This means cleansing, toning, and moisturizing your face. For women of color, it’s essential to find skincare products that cater to your specific needs. Look for products that hydrate and brighten your skin, like those containing vitamin C or hyaluronic acid. Using a primer can also help create a smooth canvas for your makeup.

Foundation

When it comes to foundation, finding the right shade can be a challenge. It’s essential to choose a shade that matches your skin tone, as using a shade that’s too light or too dark can look unnatural. Luckily, many makeup brands now offer a wide range of shades for women of color. You can also mix two shades to create a custom color that matches your skin tone perfectly.

For a natural everyday look, choose a lightweight or medium coverage foundation. Apply it evenly over your face using a brush or sponge. If you have any areas that need extra coverage, use a concealer to cover them up.

Bronzer and Blush

Bronzer and blush can help give your face a healthy glow. For women of color, it’s essential to choose shades that complement your skin tone. For bronzer, look for shades that have warm undertones, like caramel or golden brown. For blush, shades like coral, peach, or berry can look stunning.

Apply bronzer lightly to the areas of your face where the sun naturally hits, like your forehead, nose, and cheeks. For blush, apply it to the apples of your cheeks and blend it outwards towards your temples.

Eyes

For an everyday look, keep your eye makeup simple. Start by applying a neutral eyeshadow shade all over your lid. You can then add a slightly darker shade to your crease to add definition. Use a black or brown eyeliner to line your upper lash line and finish off with a coat of mascara.

Lips

For a natural look, choose a lip color that’s close to your natural lip color. Nude, pink, or coral shades can look stunning on women of color. For a glossy finish, add a layer of lip gloss on top.

Finish with Setting Spray

Once you’ve finished your makeup, it’s important to set it in place to make it last all day. A setting spray can help keep your makeup in place and prevent it from melting off in the heat. Simply spray it all over your face, and you’re good to go.

Conclusion

Developing an everyday makeup routine doesn’t have to be complicated, especially for women of color. By following these simple steps, you can create a natural, beginner-friendly makeup look that enhances your natural beauty. Remember, the key is to find products that work for your specific skin type and tone. With a little experimentation and practice, you’ll be able to perfect your everyday makeup routine in no time.

