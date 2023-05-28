“Natural feet mehndi design 2023”: “2023 Natural Feet Mehndi Design Tutorial for Gorintaku”

Introduction:

Mehndi is an intricate form of body art that has been practiced for centuries in many cultures. It is a natural dye made from the leaves of the henna plant and is used to decorate the hands, feet, and other parts of the body. In India, mehndi is an important part of weddings and other celebrations. Gorintaku mehndi is a style of mehndi design that is popular in South India. In this article, we will discuss the Gorintaku mehndi tutorial and natural feet mehndi design that will be trending in 2023.

What is Gorintaku Mehndi?

Gorintaku mehndi is a style of mehndi design that is popular in South India, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is characterized by its intricate and delicate patterns that are inspired by nature and traditional Indian art forms. Gorintaku mehndi is usually applied on the hands and feet of brides and is an important part of the wedding ceremony.

Gorintaku Mehndi Tutorial:

Here is a step-by-step tutorial on how to apply Gorintaku mehndi:

Step 1: Prepare the Henna Paste

The first step in applying Gorintaku mehndi is to prepare the henna paste. To do this, you will need henna powder, lemon juice, sugar, and essential oils. Mix the henna powder, lemon juice, and sugar in a bowl until it forms a smooth paste. Add a few drops of essential oils to the mixture to enhance the color and scent of the mehndi.

Step 2: Cleanse Your Feet

Before applying the mehndi, make sure to cleanse your feet thoroughly. Use soap and water to wash your feet and pat them dry with a towel.

Step 3: Apply the Mehndi

Using a cone or a mehndi applicator, apply the mehndi on your feet in a delicate and intricate pattern. Gorintaku mehndi usually consists of paisley motifs, flowers, and leaves. Apply the mehndi on the top of your feet, around your ankles, and on your toes. Make sure to leave the mehndi on your feet for at least 2-3 hours to ensure that it dries completely.

Step 4: Remove the Mehndi

Once the mehndi has dried completely, use a tissue or a cotton ball to remove the dry mehndi from your feet. Do not wash your feet immediately after removing the mehndi as it will take some time for the color to develop.

Step 5: Let the Color Develop

After removing the mehndi, let the color develop for at least 12-24 hours. The longer you leave the mehndi on your feet, the darker the color will be.

Natural Feet Mehndi Design:

Here are some natural feet mehndi designs that will be trending in 2023:

Floral Design

Floral designs are timeless and always in trend. You can opt for a simple flower design or a complex pattern that includes multiple flowers and leaves. Floral designs look beautiful on the top of the feet and around the ankles.

Paisley Design

Paisley designs are a popular choice for Gorintaku mehndi. They are intricate and delicate and can be customized to suit your preferences. Paisley designs look best on the toes and on the top of the feet.

Mandala Design

Mandala designs are intricate and detailed and look stunning on the feet. They are inspired by traditional Indian art forms and can be customized to suit your preferences. Mandala designs look best on the top of the feet and around the ankles.

Conclusion:

Gorintaku mehndi is a beautiful and intricate style of mehndi design that is popular in South India. It is characterized by its delicate and intricate patterns that are inspired by nature and traditional Indian art forms. Natural feet mehndi designs are a popular choice for brides and are always in trend. Floral designs, paisley designs, and mandala designs are some of the popular natural feet mehndi designs that will be trending in 2023.

