“Natural hair braided updo”: A Step-by-Step Guide to Creating a Full Braided Updo Ponytail on Natural Hair: Your Ultimate Summer Hairstyle

Introduction

Braided hairstyles are a perfect way to keep your natural hair looking neat and stylish. One of the most popular braided styles is the braided updo ponytail. This look is perfect for summertime, where the weather is hot and humid, and you want your hair off your face and neck. In this tutorial, you will learn how to achieve a braided updo ponytail on natural hair.

Step 1: Preparation

Before you start braiding, it’s important to prepare your hair. Start by washing your hair and conditioning it. Once your hair is clean and conditioned, apply a leave-in conditioner to help detangle your hair. You can also use a hair oil or serum to add shine and moisture to your hair. Finally, part your hair into sections and apply a heat protectant if you plan to use heat styling tools.

Step 2: Sectioning

Using a rat-tail comb, section your hair into four equal parts. Start at the nape of your neck and create a horizontal parting. Clip the top section away and create another horizontal parting, about an inch above the first one. Repeat this process until you have four sections. This will make it easier to braid your hair.

Step 3: Braiding

Starting at the nape of your neck, take a small section of hair and split it into three equal parts. Begin braiding your hair by crossing the right section over the middle section and then crossing the left section over the middle section. Continue braiding your hair in this manner until you reach the end of your hair. Secure the braid with a small elastic band.

Repeat this process on each section of hair until you have four braids.

Step 4: Creating the Updo Ponytail

Starting with the bottom two braids, take the ends of each braid and cross them over each other. Pin them in place with bobby pins. Next, take the top two braids and cross them over each other, just above the bottom braids. Secure them with bobby pins. Finally, gather all four braids together and create a ponytail at the crown of your head. Secure the ponytail with an elastic band.

Step 5: Finishing Touches

Once you have created your braided updo ponytail, you can add some finishing touches. You can use a hair accessory, such as a flower or a headband, to add some extra flair to your hairstyle. You can also use a hairspray to hold your hairstyle in place.

Conclusion

The braided updo ponytail is a great hairstyle for natural hair. It’s easy to create and perfect for summertime. With a little bit of preparation and some braiding skills, you can achieve this stylish and chic look. So, the next time you want to keep your hair off your face and neck, try out the braided updo ponytail.

