Natural Hair Braids: Tutorial: How to Create a Half Up, Half Down Braided Hairstyle on Natural Hair

Braided Half Up, Half Down Natural Hair Tutorial

Natural hair is beautiful, but it can be challenging to style. The braided half up, half down hairstyle is a perfect solution for those looking for a simple yet stylish look. This hairstyle involves braiding the top section of hair and leaving the rest down. The braids add dimension and texture to the style, while the loose curls give it a relaxed and effortless look. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps to achieve this hairstyle.

Step 1: Prep Your Hair

Before you start styling, you need to make sure your hair is clean and detangled. Wash your hair, condition it, and use a leave-in conditioner to help with detangling. Comb your hair from the bottom up to avoid pulling or breaking your hair.

Step 2: Section Your Hair

Next, divide your hair into two equal parts. Use a hair tie to secure the bottom half of your hair. This will help keep it out of the way while you work on the top section.

Step 3: Create a Middle Part

Create a middle part in the top section of your hair. Use a comb to make the part as straight as possible.

Step 4: Start Braiding

Take a small section of hair from one side of the part and start braiding. Braid the section tightly, and continue until you reach the end of the hair. Use a hair tie to secure the braid.

Step 5: Repeat on the Other Side

Repeat step 4 on the other side of the part. Make sure the braids are even in size and thickness.

Step 6: Create a Half Up, Half Down Look

Take the braids and bring them towards the back of your head. Use bobby pins to secure them in place. Make sure the braids are positioned evenly on both sides.

Step 7: Curl the Loose Hair

Now it’s time to curl the loose hair. Use a curling iron or curling wand to create loose curls. If you want a more natural look, you can use flexi rods or perm rods instead. Make sure to curl all the loose hair, including the hair that’s covering the bobby pins.

Step 8: Add Finishing Touches

Once you have curled all your hair, you can add some finishing touches. You can use a hair oil or serum to add shine to your hair. You can also use hairspray to hold the curls in place.

Conclusion

The braided half up, half down natural hair tutorial is a simple and stylish way to change up your hairstyle. This tutorial is perfect for those who want a quick and easy hairstyle that doesn’t require a lot of time or effort. With these easy steps, you can achieve a beautiful and effortless look that will make you feel confident and stylish. So go ahead and try out this look and see how it works for you!

