“Natural hair care products for wash day routine”: My Top Natural Hair Products for a Successful Wash Day!

Wash Day with My Current Natural Hair Favorite Products

Introduction

As a naturalista, wash day is one of the most important days of the week. It is the day where we cleanse, condition, and style our hair to achieve healthy and defined curls. Over the years, I have tried numerous natural hair products, and I have finally found my favorite products that give me the best results. In this article, I will be sharing my current natural hair favorite products that I use on wash day.

Cleansing

The first step in my wash day routine is cleansing. I use the As I Am Coconut Cowash Cleansing Conditioner, which is a sulfate-free, low-poo cleanser. This product is perfect for my hair because it gently cleanses my hair without stripping it of its natural oils. It contains coconut oil, which helps to moisturize and nourish my hair, leaving it feeling soft and manageable.

Deep Conditioning

After cleansing, I move on to deep conditioning. I use the Shea Moisture Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Protein-Strong Treatment. This deep conditioner is perfect for my hair because it helps to strengthen and repair my hair while also providing intense hydration. It contains Manuka honey, which is a natural humectant that attracts and retains moisture, and yogurt extract, which is rich in protein and helps to strengthen and repair damaged hair. I leave this deep conditioner on my hair for 30 minutes under a shower cap, and my hair always feels soft, strong, and moisturized afterwards.

Leave-In Conditioner

After rinsing out the deep conditioner, I apply a leave-in conditioner. My current favorite leave-in conditioner is the Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream. This leave-in conditioner is perfect for my hair because it provides intense moisture and helps to detangle my hair. It contains shea butter, which is a natural emollient that helps to moisturize and soften hair, and vitamin E, which helps to nourish and strengthen hair. I apply this leave-in conditioner to my hair in sections, making sure to distribute it evenly from root to tip.

Styling

Once my hair is moisturized and detangled, I move on to styling. My current go-to styling product is the Eco Styler Gel with Argan Oil. This gel is perfect for my hair because it provides a strong hold without leaving my hair feeling crunchy or flaky. It contains argan oil, which helps to moisturize and nourish my hair, leaving it feeling soft and shiny. I apply this gel to my hair in sections, making sure to smooth it down with a Denman brush for a defined finish.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these are my current natural hair favorite products that I use on wash day. They have helped me to achieve healthy, defined curls, and I would highly recommend them to anyone who is looking for natural hair products that work. Remember, everyone’s hair is different, so it’s essential to find products that work for your specific hair type and needs. With the right products and consistent care, you can achieve healthy and beautiful natural hair.

