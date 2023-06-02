natural hair hairstyle tutorial: A Fast and Adorable Natural Hair Tutorial: Creating a Hairstyle in Just 5 Minutes

Introduction:

Natural hair is beautiful, versatile, and unique. However, styling it can sometimes be a challenge, especially when you are always on the go. Thankfully, there are quick and easy natural hairstyles that can be done in just five minutes. In this article, we will be sharing with you a quick and cute natural hair hairstyle tutorial that you can use for your everyday look.

Materials needed:

Wide-tooth comb

Bobby pins

Hair ties

Moisturizer or leave-in conditioner

Hair oil or hair cream

Step 1: Moisturize your hair

Before beginning any hairstyle, it is important to moisturize your hair properly. Apply leave-in conditioner or moisturizer to your hair, paying close attention to the ends. This will help to keep your hair hydrated and prevent breakage.

Step 2: Part your hair

Using a wide-tooth comb, part your hair in the middle or on the side, depending on your preference. If you have bangs, you can leave them out or part them to the side.

Step 3: Create two sections

Divide your hair into two equal sections, one on each side of your head. Secure each section with a hair tie.

Step 4: Twist each section

Take one section of your hair and twist it tightly, starting from the roots and working your way down to the ends. Repeat this step with the other section of your hair.

Step 5: Pin the twists

Take each twist and wrap it around itself to create a bun. Secure it in place with bobby pins. Repeat this step with the other twist.

Step 6: Fluff and style

Gently pull and fluff your buns to create volume and texture. You can also use a hair pick to create more volume.

Step 7: Apply hair oil or cream

Apply hair oil or cream to your edges and any flyaways to give your hairstyle a polished look.

Conclusion:

In just five minutes, you can achieve a quick and cute natural hair hairstyle that is perfect for any occasion. This hairstyle is easy to do and requires minimal materials, making it perfect for those busy mornings. Remember to always moisturize your hair before styling to prevent breakage and promote healthy hair growth. With this hairstyle tutorial, you can rock your natural hair with confidence and ease.

