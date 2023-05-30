“natural hair mini twists”: A Tutorial on Creating Mini Twists for Natural Hair

Introduction:

Natural hair is something that is very beautiful and unique. It is important to take care of your natural hair and embrace its beauty. One way to do this is by trying out different styles and techniques. In this article, we will focus on mini twist tutorial on natural hair.

What are Mini Twists?

Mini twists are a popular protective style for natural hair. They are small twists that can be done on short or long hair. Mini twists are a great way to protect your hair from damage and breakage. They can also be worn for an extended period of time, making them a low maintenance style.

Materials Needed:

Before starting your mini twist tutorial on natural hair, you will need a few materials. These include:

Wide-tooth comb

Water spray bottle

Hair clips or elastic bands

Hair oil or butter

Styling gel

Step-by-Step Mini Twist Tutorial:

Step 1: Detangle your hair

Before starting the mini twist tutorial, you need to detangle your hair using a wide-tooth comb. This will help remove any knots and tangles.

Step 2: Section your hair

Section your hair into small sections using hair clips or elastic bands. This will make it easier to work with and prevent tangling.

Step 3: Moisturize your hair

Spray your hair with water using a spray bottle to moisturize it. Apply a hair oil or butter to seal in the moisture.

Step 4: Twist your hair

Take a small section of hair and apply styling gel. Divide the section into two parts and twist them together. Continue twisting until you reach the end of your hair and secure it with an elastic band.

Step 5: Repeat the process

Repeat the twisting process on all the sections of your hair. Make sure that each twist is tight and secure.

Step 6: Allow your hair to dry

Allow your hair to air dry or use a hair dryer on a low setting. Do not touch your hair until it is completely dry.

Step 7: Unravel the twists

Once your hair is dry, carefully unravel the twists. Use your fingers to separate the twists and create volume.

Step 8: Style your hair

Style your hair as desired. You can wear your mini twists as is or create a different style.

Benefits of Mini Twists:

Mini twists offer many benefits for natural hair. These include:

Protecting hair from damage and breakage

Low maintenance style

Can be worn for an extended period of time

Versatile style that can be dressed up or down

Easy to do at home

Conclusion:

Mini twists are a great protective style for natural hair. They are easy to do at home and offer many benefits for your hair. Try out this mini twist tutorial on natural hair and embrace your natural beauty.

Source Link :mini twist tutorial on natural hair/

Mini twist tutorial natural hair How to mini twist natural hair Best products for mini twists on natural hair Mini twist maintenance on natural hair Mini twist styles for natural hair