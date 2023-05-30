“Natural Hair Tutorial”: Simple Tutorial for Natural Hair: Braiding, Cornrowing, and Wrapping into a Ponytail

Easy Natural Hair Tutorial: Braids, Cornrows, and Wrap Ponytail

Natural hair can be a challenge to style, but with a little creativity and some simple techniques, you can create beautiful hairstyles that will turn heads. In this tutorial, we will show you how to create three easy natural hairstyles: braids, cornrows, and a wrap ponytail. These hairstyles work for all hair types and lengths, and they are perfect for any occasion.

Braids

Braids are a classic hairstyle that never goes out of style. They are simple to create and can be worn in many different ways. Here’s how to create a basic braid:

Start by brushing your hair to remove any tangles. Divide your hair into three equal sections. Take the section on the right and cross it over the middle section. Take the section on the left and cross it over the middle section. Continue crossing the sections over the middle until you reach the end of your hair. Secure the braid with a hair tie or elastic.

To create a more elaborate braid, try a fishtail braid or a French braid. These styles require some practice, but once you get the hang of it, they are easy to create.

Cornrows

Cornrows are a protective hairstyle that is perfect for natural hair. They are easy to create and can last for several weeks. Here’s how to create cornrows:

Start by parting your hair into sections. The size of the sections will depend on the thickness of your hair and the desired size of the cornrows. Take one section of hair and divide it into three equal sections. Start braiding the hair by crossing the section on the right over the middle section. Cross the section on the left over the middle section. Continue braiding by adding hair to each section as you go. This will create a tight, neat braid. Continue braiding until you reach the end of the section. Secure the braid with a hair tie or elastic. Repeat the process on the remaining sections of hair.

Cornrows can be worn in many different styles, such as straight back, zig-zag, or curved. You can also add beads or other accessories to give your cornrows a unique look.

Wrap Ponytail

The wrap ponytail is a simple and elegant hairstyle that is perfect for any occasion. Here’s how to create a wrap ponytail:

Start by brushing your hair to remove any tangles. Gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with a hair tie or elastic. Take a small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie or elastic to hide it. Secure the wrapped hair with a bobby pin. Take another small section of hair and wrap it around the first wrapped section. Continue wrapping sections of hair around the ponytail until all of the hair is wrapped. Secure the wrapped hair with bobby pins.

The wrap ponytail can be worn with a casual outfit or dressed up for a special occasion. You can also add accessories, such as a bow or flower, to give your wrap ponytail a unique look.

Conclusion

Natural hair can be challenging to style, but with a little creativity and some simple techniques, you can create beautiful hairstyles that will turn heads. Braids, cornrows, and wrap ponytails are easy to create and are perfect for any occasion. Whether you have short, medium, or long hair, these hairstyles will work for you. So grab your hairbrush and start experimenting with these easy natural hairstyles today!

Source Link :Easy Natural Hair Tutorial: Braids, Cornrows, and Wrap Ponytail/

