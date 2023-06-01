Natural Lace Wig Installation: A Comprehensive Tutorial for Beginners on Installing Wigs and Creating a Side Part with Tips and Tricks for a Natural Look on Lace Wigs

Extremely Detailed Wig Install + Side Part Tutorial for Beginners

Wigs have become a popular accessory for many people, not only for those who have hair loss, but also for those who want to change their hairstyle without committing to a permanent change. However, installing a wig can be intimidating, especially for beginners. In this tutorial, we will guide you through a step-by-step process of wig installation and share some tips and tricks for a natural-looking lace.

What You Will Need:

A wig cap

A wig

Scissors

Got2b Glued Hair Gel

Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray

A rat tail comb

A blow dryer

Step 1: Prep Your Hair

Before installing a wig, it is important to prepare your natural hair. Start by braiding your hair into cornrows or flat twists. This will create a flat surface for the wig to sit on and prevent any lumps or bumps from showing through.

Step 2: Put on a Wig Cap

Next, put on a wig cap that matches your skin tone. This will help to secure the wig and make it look more natural. Make sure to pull the wig cap down to cover your hairline and ears.

Step 3: Cut the Lace

Most wigs come with excess lace that needs to be cut off. Use scissors to carefully cut the lace along the hairline. Be sure to leave a small amount of lace to work with.

Step 4: Apply Got2b Glued Hair Gel

Using a rat tail comb, apply Got2b Glued Hair Gel along your hairline. This will help the wig adhere to your skin and create a natural-looking hairline. Be sure to apply the gel in small sections and smooth it out with your fingers.

Step 5: Place the Wig

Carefully place the wig on your head, making sure the hairline is aligned with your natural hairline. Use your fingers to press the wig down onto the gel.

Step 6: Cut the Lace Again

Once the wig is in place, use scissors to trim any excess lace that is still visible. Be sure to cut as close to the hairline as possible for a natural look.

Step 7: Style the Wig

Using a blow dryer and a rat tail comb, style the wig to your desired look. For a side part, use the rat tail comb to create a part in the wig. Then, use the blow dryer to set the part in place.

Step 8: Apply Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray

Finally, apply Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray to the hairline and part to set the wig in place. This will ensure that the wig stays in place throughout the day.

Tips & Tricks for a Natural-Looking Lace

Choose a wig cap that matches your skin tone to create a seamless look.

Use Got2b Glued Hair Gel in small sections to ensure a secure hold.

Trim the lace as close to the hairline as possible for a natural look.

Use a blow dryer to set the part in place for a natural-looking side part.

Apply Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray to set the wig in place and prevent any slipping.

In conclusion, installing a wig can seem daunting, but with the right tools and techniques, it can be a simple and easy process. By following these steps and tips, you can achieve a natural-looking wig installation with a side part.

