“natural makeup tutorial”: A Tutorial on Creating a Natural Makeup Look Featuring Haddie

Natural Makeup Tutorial ft. Haddie

Makeup is an art that can be used to enhance one’s beauty and confidence. However, not everyone likes to wear heavy makeup and prefer a natural look. If you’re someone who wants to achieve a natural makeup look, you’ve come to the right place. In this tutorial, we will show you how to achieve a natural makeup look with the help of Haddie, a makeup enthusiast.

Prep your Skin

Before applying any makeup, it is essential to prep your skin to ensure that your makeup stays put and looks flawless. Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser and patting it dry. Then, apply a moisturizer to hydrate your skin. This step is crucial, especially if you have dry or flaky skin. A moisturizer will help smooth out any texture on your skin and provide a smooth base for your makeup.

Apply Concealer

The next step is to apply concealer to any areas that need coverage. Haddie suggests using a concealer that matches your skin tone to avoid any noticeable lines. For dark circles, apply a peach-toned concealer to cancel out the blue undertones. Use a small brush or your fingers to blend the concealer into your skin.

Apply Tinted Moisturizer

Now, it’s time to apply a tinted moisturizer to even out your skin tone. Haddie recommends using a tinted moisturizer instead of foundation for a natural look. Pick a shade that matches your skin tone and apply it with a brush or your fingers. Blend it well into your skin, especially around your hairline and jawline.

Add a Pop of Color

To add a pop of color to your face, apply a cream blush to the apples of your cheeks. Haddie suggests using a cream blush as it blends easily into the skin and looks more natural than powder blush. Pick a shade that complements your skin tone and apply it with your fingers. Blend it well into your skin, making sure there are no harsh lines.

Define Your Brows

Well-defined brows can make a huge difference in how your face looks. Haddie suggests using a brow pencil or powder to define your brows. Start by outlining your brows with the pencil or powder and fill them in. Use a spoolie brush to blend the product into your brows and make them look more natural. If you have sparse brows, use a brow gel to keep them in place.

Enhance Your Eyes

For a natural look, Haddie suggests using a light eyeshadow shade that matches your skin tone. Apply the eyeshadow all over your lid and blend it well. Then, apply a brown eyeliner to your upper lash line and smudge it out with a brush for a softer look. Finally, curl your lashes and apply mascara to make your eyes look more awake.

Finish with Lip Balm

To complete your natural makeup look, apply a lip balm or a tinted lip balm to your lips. Haddie recommends using a lip balm with a sheer tint to give your lips a natural flush of color. Apply the lip balm to your lips and blot it with a tissue to remove any excess product.

Conclusion

Achieving a natural makeup look doesn’t have to be complicated. With the right products and techniques, you can enhance your natural beauty and feel confident in your skin. Follow this tutorial and tips from Haddie, and you’ll be able to achieve a natural makeup look in no time!

