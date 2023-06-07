“Natural Makeup Tutorial”: Tutorial: Achieving a Natural Makeup Look

My Makeup Tutorial | Natural Makeup

Introduction

Makeup is a form of art that can enhance one’s natural features and boost their confidence. However, not everyone is comfortable with bold and dramatic makeup looks. If you prefer a more natural and subtle look, then this makeup tutorial is perfect for you!

Preparation

Before applying any makeup, it’s important to prepare your skin. Start by cleansing your face with a gentle cleanser and moisturize your skin with a lightweight moisturizer. Wait for a few minutes before starting your makeup application to ensure that the moisturizer has absorbed into your skin.

Face Makeup

For a natural makeup look, it’s important to focus on enhancing your natural skin texture and tone. Start by applying a lightweight and sheer foundation or tinted moisturizer. Use a damp beauty blender to blend the foundation into your skin seamlessly.

Next, apply a concealer to cover any dark circles or blemishes. Use a small brush or a beauty blender to blend the concealer into your skin.

To add a natural flush to your cheeks, use a cream blush in a warm peachy or pink shade. Apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend it outwards for a natural flush.

Finish off your face makeup by setting it with a translucent powder. Use a fluffy brush to apply the powder lightly all over your face to set the foundation and concealer in place.

Eye Makeup

For a natural eye makeup look, stick to neutral and earthy shades. Start by applying a light brown or taupe eyeshadow all over your lid using a fluffy brush. Use a darker brown shade to define your crease and blend it outwards for a seamless transition.

Next, apply a thin line of brown eyeliner along your upper lash line to define your eyes. Use a smudging brush to blend the eyeliner for a softer look.

Finish off your eye makeup by curling your lashes and applying a coat of mascara. Use a mascara wand to coat your lashes evenly and avoid clumps.

Lip Makeup

For a natural lip makeup, stick to nude and neutral shades. Start by lining your lips with a nude lip liner to define your lips. Next, apply a sheer nude lipstick or lip gloss to add shine and hydration to your lips.

Final Thoughts

A natural makeup look is perfect for everyday wear or for those who prefer a more subtle and effortless look. By following this makeup tutorial, you can enhance your natural features and boost your confidence without looking too done-up. Remember to always prep your skin before applying any makeup and to use products that complement your skin tone and texture.

