“Natural Makeup Tutorial”: Tutorial on Natural Makeup

Makeup can be a fun way to enhance your features and express your personality. However, sometimes the heavy makeup looks can be too much for daily wear. That’s where a natural makeup look comes in handy. It’s simple, easy to do, and perfect for everyday wear. Here’s a step-by-step guide to achieving a natural makeup look.

Prep your skin

Before applying any makeup, it’s essential to prep your skin. Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt or oil. Follow it up with a moisturizer to hydrate your skin and create a smooth base for your makeup. Let the moisturizer sit for a few minutes before moving on to the next step.

Apply foundation

For a natural look, choose a lightweight foundation or a tinted moisturizer that matches your skin tone. Use a beauty blender or a brush to blend the foundation evenly onto your face. Start at the center of your face and work your way outwards to avoid any harsh lines.

Conceal your under-eye circles

If you have dark circles under your eyes, use a concealer to brighten them up. Choose a shade that’s one or two shades lighter than your foundation. Apply it in a triangle shape under your eyes and blend it with a beauty blender or a brush.

Set your foundation

To make your foundation last longer, use a translucent powder to set it. Use a fluffy powder brush to apply the powder lightly over your face. Don’t apply too much as it can make your skin look cakey.

Add a hint of color to your cheeks

For a natural flush, use a cream blush or a powder blush in a color that complements your skin tone. Smile and apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks, blending it upwards towards your temples.

Define your brows

Well-groomed brows frame your face and give you a put-together look. Use a brow pencil or a brow powder to fill in any sparse areas in your brows. Follow the natural shape of your brows and use light, feathery strokes.

Apply mascara

Mascara is a quick and easy way to make your eyes pop. Choose a mascara that separates and lengthens your lashes. Apply a coat of mascara to your top lashes, wiggling the wand from the roots to the tips. For extra volume, apply a second coat. You can also apply a coat of mascara to your bottom lashes.

Add a hint of color to your lips

For a natural lip color, choose a lip balm or a lipstick in a shade that’s close to your natural lip color. Apply it evenly on your lips and blot with a tissue to remove any excess product.

Finish off with a setting spray

A setting spray can help your makeup last longer and keep it in place. Spray a light mist of setting spray over your face to finish off your natural makeup look.

Conclusion

A natural makeup look is perfect for everyday wear. It’s simple, easy to do, and can be achieved with just a few products. Follow these steps to achieve a natural makeup look that enhances your features without looking overdone. Remember, less is more when it comes to natural makeup.

