“Natural remedies for depression”: Is It Possible to Conquer Depression without Medication? Insights from Experts

Natural Solutions for Depression: Experts Suggest Alternatives to Antidepressants

Introduction

Depression is a serious mental health disorder that requires proper diagnosis and treatment by a professional psychiatrist or psychologist. However, according to experts, not all depression patients require antidepressants for recovery, and there are various natural solutions that can prove to be extremely effective in managing depression. Shedding light on the same, Dr Daniel G Amen, a psychiatrist, took to Instagram to share some natural solutions for depression.

Natural Solutions for Depression

Below are the nine common things Dr Amen advises patients before prescribing antidepressant medication:

1. Check for and (if necessary) correct thyroid hormone abnormalities.

2. Work with a nutritionally informed physician to optimize your folate, vitamin B12, vitamin D, homocysteine, and omega-3 fatty acids.

3. Try an elimination diet for three weeks.

4. Add colorful fruits and vegetables to your diet.

5. Eliminate the ANTs (automatic negative thoughts).

6. Exercise — walk like you are late, for 45 minutes four times a week. This has been found to be as effective as antidepressant medication.

7. Add one of the following supplements to your daily routine:

Saffron 30 mg/day;

Curcumin, not as turmeric root but as longvida, which is much more efficiently absorbed;

Zinc as citrate or glycinate 30 mg (tolerable upper level is 40 mg/day for adults, 34 mg/day for adolescents, less for younger kids); or magnesium glycinate, citrate, or malate, 100–500 mg with 30 mg of vitamin B6.

8. Consume probiotics daily.

9. Try morning bright light therapy with a therapeutic therapy lamp of 10,000 lux for 20–30 minutes.

Can You Actually Overcome Depression Without Medication?

“Yes, it is possible to overcome depression without antidepressants,” Dr Mazher Ali, psychiatrist, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, CARE Hospitals told Indianexpress.com. “While medication can be helpful for some individuals, it is not the only option for managing depression. Medications are reserved for individuals with severe or clinical depression,” he added.

What Lifestyle Changes Can Help in Overcoming Depression?

Lifestyle changes can have a positive impact on mental health. Speaking with Indianexpress.com, Dr Amrita Roy, Assistant Professor, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences shared, “Many studies have shown that lifestyle changes, including a nutrient-rich diet, physical activity, meditation, sleep, recreation, and relaxation, are potential front-line management choices alongside medication and counseling. In recent years, the effects of yoga on health have been vastly studied and have shown fruitful outcomes for various mental health conditions, including depression.”

What Dietary Changes Are Helpful in Fighting Depression?

Dietary changes, in particular, can support overall well-being and help manage depression. “Including foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids (such as fatty fish, flaxseeds, and chia seeds), saffron, curcumin (found in turmeric), fruits, and vegetables can provide important nutrients that support brain health,” shared Dr Ali. Dr Roy added, “Diets low in carbohydrates and proteins can also precipitate depression, as they play an essential role in the functioning of neurotransmitters”.

Dietary Supplements to Help Overcome Depression

“Supplements such as magnesium glycinate, magnesium citrate, and vitamin B6 have been studied for their potential benefits in managing depression,” added Dr Ali. While some individuals may find them helpful, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any supplements to ensure they are appropriate for your specific situation.

Can Exercise Help Fight Depression?

Exercise is an evidence-based modality in the management of clinical depression. “Many researchers have demonstrated that moderate-intensity and aerobic exercise regimens for 20 to 30 minutes, three to five times per week, are efficacious in treating depression. Walking, cycling, swimming, dancing, jogging, or running regularly can effectively fight depression,” said Dr Roy. Dr Ali added, “Regular exercise has been shown to be effective in reducing symptoms of depression. Physical activity releases endorphins, improves mood, and promotes overall well-being. It doesn’t have to be intense exercise; even moderate activities like walking or yoga can be beneficial”.

Can Journaling Also Help Depression Patients?

Journaling can be a helpful tool for managing depression. “It allows individuals to express their thoughts and emotions, gain self-awareness, and track patterns or triggers that may contribute to their depressive symptoms. It can also serve as a cathartic and reflective practice,” explained Dr Ali.

Things to Keep in Mind

It’s important to remember that depression is a complex condition, and what works for one person may not work for another. It’s crucial to seek professional guidance from a mental health professional who can provide personalized advice and support tailored to your specific situation. “Not all depression patients require antidepressant medication. The appropriateness of medication should be determined on a case-by-case basis in consultation with a mental health professional. Some individuals may find relief through non-pharmacological interventions alone, while others may benefit from a combination of therapy, lifestyle changes, and medication,” shared Dr Ali. He concluded, “If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, it’s crucial to reach out to a mental health provider for appropriate evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment. Depression is a treatable condition, and with the right support, it is possible to overcome it”.

