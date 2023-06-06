“Natural skin nourishment”: 5 Methods for Naturally Nourishing Your Skin

The Connection Between Inner Health and Skin

Did you know that your skin is a reflection of your inner health on the outside? A clear indicator of health has always been flawless, bright skin. And there are some straightforward guidelines you can adhere to to get this beautiful skin.

1. Drink Lots of Water

Your skin needs to be moisturized, so the first thing you should do if it feels dry is to make sure you are getting enough water to drink.

2. Using Natural Face Masks

You can use natural face masks to nourish the skin as well as natural cleansers by combining one teaspoon of honey with one teaspoon of chickpea (besan) powder and 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric, applying the mixture to the skin, letting it sit for at least 20 to 25 minutes, and then rinsing it off with cold water.

3. Sandalwood

Sandalwood soothes and cools your skin. It helps get rid of blackheads and improves skin complexions. Mix 1 tsp. Of sandalwood powder with coconut milk to form a paste and apply to the skin. After twenty minutes rinse with warm water for best results. Sandalwood is considered to be one of the herbs mentioned in the Ayurveda fall seasonal regimen for anointing the body.

4. Eat Healthy

Vegetables contain a plethora of vitamins necessary for healthy skin. Particularly helpful are leafy greens and red and orange vegetables, such as peppers which have an abundance of Vitamin A & C.

5. Exercise or Practice Yoga

Proper body movement ensures proper blood circulation and thereby keeps the skin nourished and healthy.

