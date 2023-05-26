“naturally snatched”: “One And Only” showcases BOYNEXTDOOR’s natural snatched beauty – Asian Junkie article title rewritten

BOYNEXTDOOR’s Debut Album: “But I Like You”

BOYNEXTDOOR’s debut album, “But I Like You,” has received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. While the group’s playful verses and light energy are commendable, the lack of memorable melodies and boring choruses are disappointing.

A Slow Start with “But I Like You”

The album gets off to a slow start with the title track, “But I Like You.” While it serves as an introduction to the group, the track doesn’t offer much in terms of memorable moments. However, considering that BOYNEXTDOOR had triple title tracks, fans were hopeful that the next two tracks would improve upon the first.

“One And Only” Takes a Step Back

Unfortunately, “One And Only” arguably takes a step back from the first track. The group seems to be going for the boy group version of the high teen trend, but they haven’t quite figured it out yet. The melodies are lackluster, and the chorus is boring.

Anonymous Members

Another issue with BOYNEXTDOOR’s debut album is that the members still come off as generally anonymous. While they may have potential, fans are hoping to see something that sets them apart from other groups.

Cringe-Worthy Lines

One particularly cringe-worthy line in the album is “naturally snatched.” While a certain level of cringe and terrible English is expected in K-pop, it’s not charming when groups try too hard to be cool or serious. Comparing this kind of bad to the inventiveness of terms like “jopping” or “shut your tongue” is simply unfair.

Final Thoughts

Overall, BOYNEXTDOOR’s debut album has received mixed reviews. While the group has potential and shows promise with their playful verses and light energy, their lack of memorable melodies and anonymous members leave something to be desired. Fans are hoping to see something that sets them apart from other groups in the future.

