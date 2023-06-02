“Nature hiking Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol”: “Discovering the Beauty of Le Kali in Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol on July 24, 2023”

Steps to the Nature Le Kali Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol, 24 juillet 2023

Looking for an adventure in the great outdoors? The “Steps to the Nature” program in Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol, France, offers an immersive experience in nature, promoting ecological awareness and good environmental practices. With a range of fun activities and challenges, this program is perfect for anyone who wants to learn more about the environment and enjoy an exciting adventure in the heart of the French Alps.

The program offers a number of exciting activities for participants to enjoy. For those looking for a thrill, there’s the opportunity to go rafting on the Drac river, where participants will learn to work together as a team to navigate the rapids. The mini-raid adventure, which takes place over three chapters, is another exciting challenge. Participants will work in teams to complete challenges such as building a raft, taking on a parcours du combattant, and completing slackline challenges.

In addition to these adrenaline-fueled activities, there are also opportunities to learn more about the local flora, fauna, and gastronomy. The “Des Pas pour la Nature” workshop, for example, offers an opportunity to learn about sustainable living and the seven approaches to reducing carbon, waste, and promoting local products. Participants can also get involved in a mountain clean-up challenge, where they’ll learn about the impact of litter on the environment and take part in a clean-up effort.

For those interested in exploring the local area, the Eductour is a great way to learn about the region’s culinary heritage. This fun and interactive tour takes participants on a game of treasure hunt, where they’ll learn about local produce such as the tomme du Champsaur, goustarou, and local honey and jams.

The Kholanta Discovery and Heritage program is another great way to learn about the local area. Participants will work in teams to complete a scavenger hunt, solving puzzles and riddles to uncover local landmarks and historical figures. The program includes a range of challenges designed to promote teamwork, such as the “grand quiz of the five senses,” where participants must use all their senses to identify local produce and wildlife.

Finally, the program also offers a chance for participants to showcase their talents during an evening entertainment event. Participants can choose to perform in a range of formats, including dance, singing, storytelling, and sports demonstrations.

Overall, the “Steps to the Nature” program in Saint-Michel-de-Chaillol offers an exciting and immersive experience for anyone looking to learn more about the environment and take part in a range of fun and challenging activities. With a focus on ecological awareness and sustainability, this program is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy an adventure in the great outdoors while also learning to appreciate and protect the environment.

