“Nature restoration Europe”: Restoring Europe’s Nature: A Guide – EURACTIV.com

The European Union’s (EU) proposed Nature Restoration Law, aimed at protecting 30% of land and sea by 2030, has met with opposition from certain sectors. The law aims to address the 81% of EU habitats in a bad state and the 1,677 threatened European species, with causes including intensive agriculture, urbanisation, forestry and pollution. However, the sectors of farming, fishing and forestry, as well as housing and renewable energy production, have all expressed reservations about the law. The law has already been rejected by the European Parliament’s agriculture and fisheries committees and may become mired in the EU’s legislative process if rejected by the environment committee on 15 June. The centre-right European People’s Party has expressed opposition to the proposal. The law is due to be discussed by environment ministers on 20 June.

Biodiversity conservation in Europe Restoring degraded ecosystems in Europe Nature-based solutions for Europe’s environment EU policies for restoring Europe’s nature Sustainable land use practices in Europe

News Source : Frédéric Simon,Kira Taylor,Nikolaus J. Kurmayer,Paul Messad

Source Link :How to restore Europe’s nature – EURACTIV.com/